BLACKFOOT — There will be musical groups and shows that put the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center to a real test.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra (GMO) provided one of those tests last Saturday night, and it’s safe to say the BPAC passed with flying colors.
GMO director Nick Hilscher has been around enough to know a good performance facility when he comes upon one, and he had nothing but praise for BPAC toward the end of the performance in front of a large audience of big band fans.
“We do four to five shows a week, 42 to 48 shows a year,” Hilscher said. “We would like to return to Blackfoot. The acoustics here are wonderful, this is a great facility.”
The real test of BPAC came during horn solos. When soloists didn’t make it to a microphone, it really didn’t seem to matter. They could be heard just fine without one. Part of that can be attributed to the power the players put into it, but it also says a lot about the acoustics of the facility.
And this wasn’t some run-of-the-mill tribute band doing the testing. This was as close to hearing the original Glenn Miller band as it gets, an orchestra carrying on the name since the mid-1950s with the Miller family’s blessing. The orchestra brought the quality, they brought the adherence to the original charts, and they brought the discipline it takes to put on a vastly entertaining show.
They brought the Miller touch.
The orchestra has the skill to take more modern music and arrange and perform it in the Miller style and sound, such as music from “Downton Abbey.”
Of course, the orchestra shines in that way. But where it shines most brightly is when it performs the great songs of the past with Hilscher adding his smooth vocal touch, from the likes of “It’s A Blue World” with its soft tempo to the jump and jive provided by a tune like “Oh So Good.”
Vocalist Hannah Truckenbrod provided a soft jazzy touch on songs like “Body and Soul,” which helped set up the classic blending of voices on a song like “I’ve Got A Gal In Kalamazoo” to take the audience back in time with the Moonlight Serenaders.
The evening started to wrap up with a couple of Miller’s all-time greats with “In The Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade.” The crowd gave the orchestra a standing ovation, which brought about an encore with “Pagan Love Song” followed by another standing ovation.
The orchestra showed the possibilities of being entertained at a BPAC show, and it showed the appreciation that can be found at a BPAC event. It’s the kind of quality show and the appreciation that should be found at any BPAC event.