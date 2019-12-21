Dave Mickelsen is a rancher from Teton Valley. He was 6 years old when he first accompanied his father to the Idaho Livestock Auction on Northgate Mile.
Now in his 80s, Mickelsen drove to Idaho Falls on Wednesday to attend the auction’s final sale — after 83 years — before the city takes possession of the property in January.
“A lot of memories in this place,” Mickelsen said. “I’ve found the older I get, the more nostalgic I get.”
Sitting in the row of fold-down chairs, he explained that he was sitting in those very chairs when he learned that his mother had died. He said he then got up to tell the news of her passing to his uncle who was out in the stockyards attending the family’s cattle.
On Wednesday the stands were filled with men like Mickelsen. Old ranchers whose fathers and grandfathers were ranchers before them. They have been attending auctions in this building since they were children. Many weren’t buying livestock Wednesday. They were there to say goodbye.
These ranchers remember the days when every pen in the stockyard out back was full, when the stands were full, when so many cattle would come through in a single day that sales would go long into the night.
They remember when the stockyard was in the middle of farmland.
“This community was built on ranching, on farming. Before the lab came, that’s what everything was built around,” said Matt Thompson, 46, whose family has been attending auctions there four generations. “The rest of the town grew up around it.”
When the company was built, ranching and farming were the biggest industry in the area. And the auction house was at the center of it all.
“The auctioneer’s chant is the biggest voice in East Idaho’s industrial family,” read a 1948 Post Register article on the Idaho Livestock Auction. “This lullaby of the market place is a stripling industry … when the auctioneer begins his serenade to price, a sprawling livestock industry comes to attention.”
That was in the days when the arena stands could hold 800 people and ranchers from all over the West were in attendance. At its peak in the 1950s, 127,000 cattle, 250,000 sheep, 65,000 hogs and 7,700 horses moved through the auction each year. There were times when auctions happened nearly every day.
“It was one of the best in the country,” Thompson said.
Now, far fewer animals scramble into the arena to the tune of the auctioneer’s rattle. And only on Wednesdays. This week, 515 cattle are set to sell.
For most of its existence, the Idaho Livestock Auction has been owned by the Skelton family. Floyd Skelton managed the company when it was built in 1933, before becoming its owner in 1936. It was then handed to his son Leon, whose obituary last year called him “one of the last of the old breed of Idaho cattlemen.” When Leon died in December 2018, it was handed to his son-in-law Richard Swarz.
The ranchers in the stands Wednesday remembered the Skeltons fondly.
“The Skeltons were good people, they did a lot to keep the market fair,” Mickelsen said. “(Floyd) Skelton, he used to come up in the stands, hand me a dollar, and say, ‘Go get a cheeseburger and Coke.’ And I just thought it was the best day ever.”
Pat Skelton, Leon’s son, remembered the night in 1959 when he woke up bleary-eyed as a child to find his dad hurriedly getting dressed in the middle of the night. Outside the window, flames could be seen in the distance.
“‘The stockyards are on fire!’ he told me,” Skelton recalled. The Post Register later reported that the fire was believed to have been started by an arsonist.
But the old ranchers are full of happier shared memories as well. Everyone remembers the time a cow got loose and went straight for a car showroom across the street.
“Just walked right in like she was going to buy a car,” said Mickelsen, whose son was given the hopeless task of trying to lure her back out.
Skelton said the family is sad to see the place go.
“So much of my youth was here,” he said.
Wednesday the memories came to an end. Swarz is ready to retire. More ranchers are using the internet to sell cattle directly to buyers without having to pay the auction house a commission, resulting in ever-dwindling auction sales. The family thought it was a good time to sell and found a buyer in the city. In November, the Idaho Falls City Council voted to move forward with plans to buy the stockyard for $675,000 to build a new police station there. The stockyard fit city leaders’ criteria of a minimum of five acres of land, cost-effective, close to higher-crime areas and easy access to the rest of the city.
When the new police complex is built, the city plans to put up a plaque or monument to commemorate the property’s history, said police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
“I want to emphasize that we’re aware that this was a place in the community that was important to people,” said Skelton. “We’re happy we could be a part of it for as long as we were.”