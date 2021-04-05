BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission has decided to extend the deadline for their “Good in Blackfoot” art contest for fourth grade students in Blackfoot.
The idea for the art contest came as a suggestion from Chairman Ron Ramirez after he had heard of similar ideas showing promise in surrounding areas as a way to explore what the youth finds to be interesting or important in the city.
The original plan was to have the final date of the contest to be April 13 but will be extended until April 30. The contest allows fourth-graders in the area to draw what they like about Blackfoot or what they think the city needs to move forward in time. The goal is to get an unaltered opinion on the important parts of the city to help with the prescriptive form of the comprehensive plan.
Those who wish to participate in the contest are encouraged to do so at their earliest convenience and turn it in at City Hall or at the Bingham News Chronicle. Awards will be provided to those who are selected as the top of the class and the top five from each school will be put on display for members of the community to visit and vote for their favorites. The winning selections will receive monetary prizes for their due diligence for the city.
Suggestions have been made about presenting the winners with “little keys to the city” as well as being named the “Future Visions Committee” but nothing has been confirmed on such items.
Parents are encouraged to start a dialogue with their children regarding the future of Blackfoot and taking time to hear what their children find important in the area. The Planning and Zoning Commission will share the results after the contest deadline has been reached.