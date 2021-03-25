BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot is in the process of updating the Comprehensive Plan for the city’s future growth. Part of the process is to get public input as to what the citizens feel is positive and should be retained, and what they feel would be good to include in the city’s planning for the future.
As part of the public input, the city has decided to have an art contest where the future citizens of the city would be able to express their feelings. It is hoped that each contestant will talk with their parents and other adults as they prepare their submission. Below are the rules governing this contest:
- All contestants must be a member of the 4th grade in the Blackfoot school system or of the corresponding age, 9 years old, if being home schooled.
- Each contestant can submit one (1) art piece, drawn on the contest paper form provided or 8 ½ X 11 piece of paper, using any desired art medium such as crayons, colored pencils, pen and ink, watercolors, etc. Copies may be made of the contest form but must remain the same size as the original.
- Each art piece is to depict either something that the contestant feel is currently “Good in Blackfoot,” or something they feel would be good to have in Blackfoot.
- All art pieces are to be submitted to the city offices, through their respective teachers, not later than April 9. For contestants not currently in the classroom, art pieces can be dropped off at the Bingham News Chronicle offices. Selections will be judged not only on artistic ability but also on how well they depict the theme of what is good, or what would be good to have, in the City of Blackfoot.
- At least two (2) pieces will be selected from each class to go on public display where the public will be able to vote on which they feel would be of the best “Good in Blackfoot.” At least two (2) pieces will be selected from those submitted by students being home schooled, to be displayed and voted upon by the public.
Several monetary prizes and/or certificates will be awarded in this contest. Many of the winners’ submissions will also be published in the city’s new Comprehensive Plan.
The contestants selected as finalists will be put on display for people to see in the Bingham News Chronicle as well as in person either lining the halls of City Hall or in the art gallery of the Candy Jar. The hope is that members of the community take some time to view the different points of view by the fourth-graders as to what they feel would be good for Blackfoot.
Other suggestions have been made in ways of recognizing the winners besides monetarily including “Little Keys to the City,” being named to a future visions committee, and others. Although none of these have been confirmed, they were expressed as ideas during the Planning and Zoning commission’s work meeting in the earlier part of March.