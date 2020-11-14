BLACKFOOT – It isn’t every day that a person gets to mark off an item on their bucket list.
Blackfoot native Merlin Farnes had that opportunity recently.
For years, Farnes has had a dream of owning his own Corvette. The 89-year-old has finally come to the realization that he won’t be able to afford to buy a new car, some of the Corvettes run $100,000 or more.
Not long ago, Farnes saw a Corvette while he was sitting in the parking lot at Ridley’s in Blackfoot and it was the car of his dreams. It was bright yellow with black highlights and it was just like he had imagined for years.
It was so close to his dreams that it matched the Ford Mustang he currently was driving. It was the same yellow, with black markings and it brought a tear to his eye.
“I love Corvettes,” Farnes said. “It is and has always been my dream car, but I could never afford one and when I saw this car in the parking lot, I thought, ‘If I could just get to ride in it, it would be great.’”
When Farnes saw the owner and driver of the Corvette coming out of the store, he summoned up the courage to approach her and ask if she would ever consider giving him a ride in the car.
The owner, Debra Wallace, contacted a friend and gave him the duty of searching out Farnes and giving him a ride in the Corvette.
That all took place when a friend accepted the challenge, took the address that Farnes had given her, found the Corvette enthusiast and offered him a ride around Blackfoot in the car.
“This is a dream come true,” Farnes said repeatedly. “You just don’t know how happy you have made me today. I will remember this forever.”
It’s a reminder to take time out of our busy days, especially during this troubling time of COVID-19, to do something special for someone like Mr. Farnes. There are a lot of people in our communities who have dreams and wishes that each of us can fulfill and make a difference, by being a true Good Samaritan and reaching out to those in need, if only for a minute, and making them happy for a day or a minute, giving someone a chance to mark something off their “bucket list.”