BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency recently secured extra funding through a bond in the downtown district that provided the necessary funds for the Teton House project, Blackhawk BBQ, and Get Found First locations.
BURA sought the bond to ensure that the downtown district could be further gentrified and revitalized, drawing foot traffic and tourism into the historic heart of the city. Similar to other projects set forth by the BURA members, the goal is to bring people back into the downtown area and provide a boutique-like feel for everyone.
BLACKHAWK BBQ
Blackhawk BBQ owner and operator Nic Transtrum continues to provide a unique experience in food and friendship. Transtrum served the country as a Blackhawk pilot in the U.S. military but had to end his years of service due to injury. Having a soul of service, Transtrum added that soul to his food and the idea of creating a mobile southern barbecue location hit the top of his priority list.
He had his ups and downs during his first year of business including a wreck that resulted in a total loss of one of his mobile units. Being as determined as they were, his family would not take the loss without a fight and would push back to where they are today. Transtrum has expanded his business beyond the one mobile unit into two and wanted to find a staging location or possible walk-up style restaurant for people to enjoy his twist on southern barbecue even when the mobile units are elsewhere.
When Transtrum met with BURA in 2020, he expressed the hope of creating roll-up garage doors that would allow an open feel to the former Texaco station that he purchased on the corner of Judicial Street and Broadway. The location he purchased has served as many different businesses over the years but would require some major overhaul before he could use it for food preparation or service including the removal of the former oil basins and car lifts. He had planned on doing the work right away but waited to receive confirmation that BURA had secured the funds to complete parts of the project.
Now, the addition to the building has taken shape and old signage removed, and the future of the Blackhawk BBQ home base is underway. Take a moment and visit with Transtrum at one of their mobile locations (parking lot near Ridley’s) and it is not hard to discover that he cares about the community and wants to serve it into the future. The Blackhawk BBQ mobile units are easy to spot with the metal sculpted Blackhawks perched on the roof of the unit and the smell of home cooking.
TETON HOUSE
The Teton House was a unique addition to Blackfoot when Leo Hancock opened a location near Walmart. The floor plan inside the restaurant was open and inviting with food that rivaled any other restaurant in the valley. Business was great but Hancock ended up shutting the location down and began the hunt for a new home for the Teton House. COVID-19 sprung up and the search for a new home appeared to be put on the back burner and Hancock continued to serve customers at his Menan location.
Zac Filmore would attend BURA meetings on Hancock’s behalf, but the members of the board wanted to put a finger on the pulse of the search for a new location for the Teton House because they had heard rumors of possible locations in the downtown area. It was claimed at one point that the new restaurant location would be on the main floor of Justin Oleson’s Milmor building, but without progress taking place at the Milmor, it was hard to see a restaurant popping up inside any time soon.
Later discussions would drive the discussion toward the former New Frontier bar location which would become the actual location of the new Teton House following real estate negotiations between Hancock and the former property owners. Hancock has since had construction take place on the property with a removal of the old facade and restoring the building back to its original brick on the face. The old bar will be designed into an inviting location for people to eat a flavorful meal at a blue collar price at a restaurant that feels like collars and ties would be required without leaving town.
Concerns about parking have been at the forefront of discussion but with the city-owned parking lot near Lookout Credit Union as well as the street parking, it is believed that there should be enough parking to accommodate patrons.
GET FOUND FIRST
The former M&H Office Supply location has been under serious construction by Time Piece Homes who were contracted to conduct the restoration of the location as well as remodeling for the growth of the Blackfoot-born business. Katie Harris and Michael Johnson have created a digital marketing company that has been recognized in Inc. 500 as well as employing local people to ensure that they continue to give back to the community that helped shape and mold them.
The location on Bridge Street was the original Blackfoot Mercantile where people would trade their goods for special currency to purchase other goods that they did not grow themselves. The steel girders in the building were built by Idaho Ironworks, which forged the pieces for the silver bridge over the river.
The future home of Get Found First is a living piece of history and will become a major employer in the downtown area with plans of growing their workforce substantially over the next few years, according to company Vice President Michael Tominaga. Taking a tour of the building was a blast into the past, including the old JCPenny posters in the basement.
Johnson and Harris intend to do as much restoration as possible, but have limits due to the old boiler on the premises and asbestos abatement.
BURA has taken part in many different projects in the city with higher success rates than other urban renewal agencies.