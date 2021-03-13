THOMAS – It was a testing day Wednesday at Rockford Elementary School, but there was no anxiety from the students as there might be for a math or English test. This was a different type of testing and the students were eager to be part of the program.
This was a screening for potential eye problems and the testing was being done by the Twin Buttes Lions Club Chapter and it is something that they enjoy doing as well.
The program has been so well thought out and so well organized that this program can save students and their parents in the Snake River School District quite a bit of money. There is no charge for the program to the school district and when the Lions Club members detect a problem with a student’s eyesight, they are referred to Dr. Dennis Marshall, who works closely with the Lions Club.
If the family cannot afford the office visit to Dr. Marshall, the Lions Club can make arrangements to cover the $50 office visit and if there is a prescription forthcoming, the Lions Club can also make arrangements to help cover the cost of the eyeglass prescription through Walmart.
“We were able to obtain this trailer and the equipment when the state chapter decided they didn’t want to run the trailer or be responsible for it any longer,” Al Hale said. “We already owned half of the trailer, but our chapter was willing to be the custodians of it and keep up on the maintenance of it so it now has a home here in Bingham County.”
The program allowed the Twin Buttes Chapter to test every student who was in attendance at Rockford Elementary on Wednesday. That was a total of 118 students from the 122 that are enrolled at the school. Each student tested took less than five minutes and there were two students being tested at a time.
“We were able to purchase a second testing machine through our fundraising efforts,” Glenna Hale said. “This really speeds up the process, and these machines are so sophisticated that this simple test is good enough that an optometrist can actually prescribe glasses from this simple test.”
The kids seemed to enjoy the whole process and were inquisitive enough to be asking questions during the testing process.
The Lions Club has been doing this testing for years now and annually sets up during the Eastern Idaho State Fair to offer free testing to attendees of the fair.
The different chapters of the Lions Club in this area are welcome to use the trailer in their own regions and the good work of the Lions Club saves local residents thousands of dollars when used properly.
Residents are reminded that this is only a first step in the testing process and a follow-up with a licensed optometrist is required to get a prescription for glasses if needed. This step simply identifies those who have a need to pursue glasses to improve and enhance their eyesight.
All it takes to get the Twin Buttes Chapter of the Lions Club to come to a school is to make a call to the Lions and request it and they will put you on a calendar and make the arrangements to visit your school and test the students of that school. Twin Buttes Chapter primarily works the Snake River School District area, but they would be able to get interested parties in touch with their local chapter of the Lions Club for testing dates.