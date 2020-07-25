BLACKFOOT — Isaac Delgado was in the right place at the right time with the right tool to offer some assistance in a medical situation on the streets of Blackfoot July 17.
He also had the right frame of mind to offer that assistance when he saw a need for it.
Delgado, 30, a Blackfoot native, said he had barely left a nearby gym around 5 p.m. that day and was coming out of a turn on to Meridian heading toward the stoplight at the Bridge St. intersection when he saw a blue van with people surrounding it stopped in the left turn lane. The people were looking through the window of the van, he said.
Other people were driving slowly around the vehicle, including Delgado who felt there must be a problem inside the van. He turned east on Bridge, parked his vehicle at the Taco Time parking lot, and ran back to check on the situation.
Delgado, a foreman welder/fabricator at Spudnik, said it appeared the doors to the van were locked. He carries an LTI Tools LT-140 two-piece easy access kit in his vehicle out of his own propensity to lock himself out of his own vehicle.
“I had my door opening kit, so I grabbed my kit, ran through traffic, and asked an officer for permission to get into the vehicle,” Delgado said. “I began putting the wedges in the door, and the driver was slumped over to the side.”
Delgado said more Blackfoot Police officers came up handling traffic, watching him work on getting the door open. One officer helped him guide the tool to where it needed to be because the windows were tinted.
“I told the officer to pull the handle, we got the door opened and the paramedics came,” Delgado said. “I stuck around for about seven minutes, the man was semi-conscious. The officers said ‘thank you.’”
Delgado said the Hispanic man in the vehicle appeared to be in his 50s. Police later said it appeared the man had had lost consciousness from the heat and dehydration.
Delgado has worked as a diesel mechanic and a roofer, and he’s spent some time doing oil rigging work in North Dakota where he had to be CPR and first aid certified.
This wasn’t the first time Delgado has pitched in when he’s seen a need, he says.
“I’ve watched a motor home roll in front of me, with sparks from that starting a fire,” he said. “In the oil fields, anything can happen in that line of work, I’ve had some exposure to some tragic events in that line of work. That’s why you have to be certified in CPR and first aid.”
What goes through Delgado’s mind when he sees these types of situations?
“It’s just an instinct to help out any way I can,” he said.
Delgado has five children, ages 12, 9, 6, 4, and almost 2, and he teaches them to be helpful.
“I tell them it doesn’t cost anything to help another person out,” he added.
“It’s good karma, you do good and it comes back around. There are situations in life where we go through a struggle and it’s good to have people around to help you out.”