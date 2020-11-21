BLACKFOOT – It is the season of giving and what better way to do it than giving a Thanksgiving dinner to someone in need.
That has been the goal of the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency for many years and they have been able to solicit the help of organizations like the Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors who on Tuesday awarded SEICCA coupons good for 99 turkeys and a check in the amount of $750 to help with the building of Thanksgiving dinner boxes which will be distributed beginning early this week.
The goal is to have 200 boxes ready to distribute to those in need during this Thanksgiving season.
Anyone who is in need and would like to be part of this program may contact SEICCA at their Blackfoot office by calling (208) 785-1853 as early as possible to get on the list and to get their screening taken care of before the boxes can be handed out.
The list of the Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors members who took part in the contribution to SEICCA this year include Heartland Real Estate, Von Dyke Mortgage, Hassellbring Enterprises, Re/Max, Alliance Title and Escrow, Idaho Central Credit Union, First American Title, Western Realty, Riverside Real Estate, AMP Realty, Riverside Real Estate, 3-D Realty, Town and Country Real Estate, Preferred Properties and High Plains Realty.
SEICCA is encouraging any and all contributions be made as soon as possible in order to be included in their dinner boxes this holiday season and the need is great for donors.
The Thanksgiving boxes include everything needed for a Thanksgiving meal, including either a turkey or a ham, all of the side dishes, butter and rolls, and a pie. There will also be apples included this year courtesy of Isom’s Fruit Farm.