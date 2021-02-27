THOMAS – Take 11 students who want to learn about guitars and stage production, mix in a little thought and imagination, fill an auditorium with excited parents and enthusiastic students, stir and blend a little and what do you get? You end up with the first ever “School of Rock” at Snake River Junior High School.
The brainchild of teacher Dan Leavitt and an assistant in Kyle Spencer, the “School of Rock” was born into its infancy on Thursday morning with renditions of some old rock and roll tunes by several named bands made up exclusively of Snake River Junior High students who have been through the beginning guitar class at the school and drafting of a pair of drummers from the band and a pair of choir students, none of whom had ever touched their instruments prior to the beginning of school last September.
“I have had this dream of mine, ever since I saw the Jack Black movie ‘School of Rock,’” Leavitt said to the crowd. “These students came to me and said let’s do something different and this is the result. We hope that you all enjoy it.”
By the sounds of the thunderous applause, screams and whistles from the audience, the show was a smashing success.
The students from the guitar class were divided up into several rock groups who each added a drummer and a lead singer and, voila, you had a rock concert made up of several bands and they each were able to belt out a song.
The groups “Proud Orange,” “Dip Sticks,” “Tidal Wave,” and “The Players” each played a different song from “500 Mile” to “TNT” and following each trip down memory lane for many in the audience came applause and appreciation for the students’ contributions.
As Leavitt would say following the show, “Remember that none of these students had touched a single one of the instruments that they played before September, the singers were drafted out of a choir class and one of them was literally in tears a number of times as she got over her stage fright and singing with these bands, they have truly come a long ways.”
The students who performed were Francine Corinne Baird (who goes by Frannie), Kyler Blackham, Laila Bullock, Kegan Butt, Rylee Callister, Leo High, Brogen Katseanes, Carson Rowe, Corgin Simonson, Asher Spencer and Parker Walker.
The groups were named and had the following members: The Dip Sticks – Frannie on lead vocals, Asher on lead guitar, Kyler on rhythm guitar, Brogan on drums and Leo on Bass. Tidal Wave had Frannie on lead vocals, Corgan on lead guitar, Laila on rhythm guitar, Parker on drums and Leo on bass. The Players had Rylee as lead vocalist, Asher on lead guitar, Carson on rhthym guitar, Brogan on drums and Keagan on bass. Proud Orange had Rylee on lead vocals, Corgan on lead guitar, Laila on rhythm guitar, Brogan on rhythm guitar, Parker on drums, and Keagan on bass.
To see the excitement that followed the show was cheerful and inquisitive as fellow students and parents alike were lined up to visit with Leavitt about what classes were available that they could get enrolled in and become part of this new pilot program’ at Snake River Junior High School.
“This program is only just beginning and plans are underway to incorporate a high school class or two into the program,” Leavitt said. “There are no limits to what we can possibly do with this and with the backing of the school’s administration, the district offices and the students, who knows how far we can take this.”
It should be noted that Superintendent Mark Kress was in attendance and all smiles at the conclusion of the program, as was trustee Lon Harrington. Harrington, in fact, was inquiring how to get his grandkids involved.
There will be other schools inquiring from the local area on how to get this incorporated into their programs as well.