BLACKFOOT — A central location for meeting the material and emotional needs of foster children throughout southeast Idaho opened in Blackfoot Friday morning.
The Village, a foster care closet, hosted its grand opening at its new location, 35 E. Pacific Street.
According to Jacque Burt, the director of The Village, the closet is covering the needs of 16 counties, over 330 children at any given time, from areas north of Rexburg to as far south as the state line.
“That’s a lot of children, a lot of needs,” Burt said. “A lot of children come in with just a suitcase and a few belongings, they can come here with their worker or their foster family and choose items for themselves — clothing, shoes, toys, hygiene items. We can give them a blanket and a suitcase because the stories of the garbage bags and carrying their belongings in them is true and so we try to give them a suitcase or a duffel bag so nothing goes out of our store in a garbage bag.”
Burt said it’s really about restoring dignity to the foster children, giving them choice, building self-esteem.
“It’s hard to be in foster care, it’s hard to be that kid,” she said.
Burt added that the closet has been working out of a few other facilities until now, but they received a Walmart grant that brought them to The Village so the doors to the Blackfoot facility could be opened.
“The minute we opened the doors, the donations started flooding in,” she said.
The Village is run on a strictly volunteer basis through financial and material donations. Children can go in to the facility and look through the items available to them, all at no cost.
“We want to make it an experience,” Burt said. “We have snacks so if they come in and they’re a little stressed we can give them some water, a granola bar. We want them to feel safe in our place. We’ve really worked hard to make it not look like a thrift store, we wanted it to have a boutique kind of feel. I have some wonderful volunteers who’ve done a lot of work and they have really done a great job.”
The Village is located in a former church building with just under 1,800 square feet of floor space. Despite barely opening, every bit of that space is being used now, Burt said.
“It’s a cute store and we’re already busting at the seams,” she added. “We have more donations than we can put out right now. We’re sorting and once we get through today we’ll be sorting some more.”
Burt said anyone can go in on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to volunteer.
“We’ll put them to work helping to sort, tag things and put them out,” she noted. “If a parent can’t come in we can fill an order, we talk to them over the phone and fill out all the needed information, we can pack it up and ship to them or they can come pick it up, but we like for the kids to come in, see for themselves and pick for themselves.”
Helping people in the transition period of foster care is crucial, Burt said.
“We can help any time of the year but the transition is most important because that’s when they’re the most vulnerable. We can step in and help ease that stress and that trauma by providing for basic needs.
“They’ve needed us here for a while. We’ve worked out of storage units, food pantries, private homes. Having everything under one roof is a huge relief because now we know what we have, we know what our inventory is.”
For ways you can get involved with helping at The Village or to make a donation, you can contact Burt at (208) 569-6298. You can also find store hours and more information on The Villages Facebook page by searching The Village-Southeast Idaho.