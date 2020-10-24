BLACKFOOT – Over 100 people gathered at Patriot Field in Blackfoot Friday afternoon to wish World War II veteran Fred Woodland a more-than-deserved sendoff before his family and he board a plane for Savannah, Ga., to visit the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.
Woodland served as a belly gunner in a bomber that made seven bombing runs during WWII where he was shot down over German territory. His experience, stated by his grandson Trent Woodland Smith during the sendoff, depicted a surreal explanation of what his grandfather went through during the moments of him leaving the aircraft and parachuting to uncertainty.
The plane was hit and had inverted, making it near impossible for Woodland to leave the turret, but with all his might, he pulled his parachute over his arms and prepared to leap from the tail-missing plane. Fear was absent as his training took over, remembering what he was taught — wait 10 seconds before pulling the ripcord to safely get away from the plane — but 10 seconds would not pass as the sheer force would pull his chute and send him on his one-way trip to the ground.
The wings, engine and cockpit would pass him, engulfed in flames. Luckily for Woodland the heat did not light his rigging or chute as he tried to regain control of it. He landed in a wooded area, his chute looping the top of a tree but resting him on his tip-toes to be able to escape his chute and prepare for the next few days deep in German territory.
Common phrases would get Woodland by for five days before they suspected him to be an outsider. Ultimately, they would arrest him and send him to a prisoner of war (POW) camp where he would remain until he was rescued. Upon that day, all of the POWs that were in the camp signed a Nazi flag that is now in the very museum he will be visiting.
Mike Anderson, son of state Rep. Neil Anderson, started this campaign to send a life-long friend and hero to the museum in Savannah. Anderson planned on taking Woodland to the museum as a way to commemorate him for his service in the military and his friendship. It would not be long before more people, including Anderson’s partner, would become involved. Now, after some major changes, 12 people from the Woodland family will be making the trip with their patriarch to take part in this life-changing trip down memory lane. Anderson explained that he looks forward to the trip and noted during an interview that they will be opening the museum just for Woodland’s family to see it on Monday.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll provided the opening remarks at the ceremony, providing praise for Woodland’s service and he said the city and county officials appreciate him and his family.
Following those remarks, Woodland’s grandson Trent spoke, saying his grandpa is a hero. He did not speak of his grandfather’s service being the number one reason he was a hero but rather the things he did to teach his children and grandchildren about being a good person, hard worker, and to love their families.
Trent told a story about Woodland teaching him about fish and ultimately, how to catch them. The story involved learning about where fish live, what they look like in the water, and how to properly fish for them.
When Trent caught his first fish, he rushed to his grandpa and grandma to show them he had done it. He stated that Woodland lit up and was so proud. Stories like this were the constant as people spoke about Woodland; he may have served during WWII, but he was more than a veteran — he is a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a hero, a friend, a veteran, a farmer, and everything in between.
Neil Anderson also spoke during the ceremony. He wanted it known that he was there not as Mike’s father, but in the regard of being a political figure. Anderson provided a year-by-year history of how Woodland’s life would bring him to face the German forces. He provided insight into what led up to his rescue and the end of WWII and the suicide of Adolf Hitler, how two completely different people would have lives that for a small period of time would be forced together during a war, with Woodland coming home to his family. Anderson’s words were a clear historical recollection of what transpired during those years, and led to a request of the crowd to provide another round of applause for Woodland.
Woodland stated that he is excited to see the museum. He told part of the story about how four of the nine on board the plane were able to make it out alive. Woodland explained that the pilot, who was 19 years old at the time, co-pilot, navigator, and two others were not as fortunate as the three others and himself. He stated that he could tell different stories about those years for hours, and he remembers them like they were yesterday, but did not want to take up everyone’s time.