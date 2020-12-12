BLACKFOOT — Angela Clark is a believer. She and others have launched an effort out of Clark’s XII Stones internet cafe to bring a bit of that belief to the community through free meals provided every Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m.
“We just felt like the Lord was asking us to do meals, and my friend Kayann (Hayes) and I decided it was time,” Clark said. “We’ve been wanting to do this for a long, long time, and the Lord told us it’s time to do it.”
She said she was part of an outreach about eight years ago in the Camas Apartments area, and this is a bit of an offshoot from that.
“We did that for 3 1/2 years, every Sunday we fed them, played games with them, worshipped with them,” Clark said. “Then we decided our time was done there, and now we’re just doing it in a different manner.”
Thanksgiving was the first time meals were sent out from XII Stones. The first Wednesday effort was Dec. 2. They will continue every Wednesday for the foreseeable future, Clark says. People can call (208) 785-3730 to order with meals delivered or they can pick up meals at 1245 Parkway Dr.
“We will be doing it until God says we’re done, we plan on doing it all winter into spring,” she added.
Clark said 118 meals were served for Thanksgiving, with 113 on the first Wednesday and 128 last week.
The effort isn’t tied to relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s just meeting a need.
“It’s a timing thing,” Clark said. “We tried to do this before now several times and it just never clicked, so maybe it is because of COVID bringing out a need. I mean, a lot of people need food. Food’s the pandemic, not COVID.”
There is no criteria on income for people to receive meals.
“We have a list and we just write it down, we have some people on a permanent list,” she noted.
Up to 20 people help with the effort each week. Meals vary from week to week. There was a traditional Thanksgiving meal, soup was served the second week, and goulash was served last Wednesday.
“Kayann and I brainstorm what we’re going to cook, we cook it on Monday, it’s all prepared in the XII Stones kitchen,” Clark said. “We’re trying to do hearty meals, something that’s substantial.”