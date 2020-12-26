SHELLEY – The now annual Goodfellows Food Drive in the Shelley/Firth areas has to be one of the great stories of this holiday season.
After feeding 250 dinners/family meals a year ago, the program has announced that 290 or more families would be served up a pair of boxes of food put together by the students of Firth and Shelley high schools who are members of a number of groups in the area.
Key Club members from both schools, the student councils of both schools, the girls’ basketball team from Firth, National Honor Society of both schools, FFA from Firth High School, National Helpers and even Miss Russet Tenlee Williams all combined their efforts.
They not only served as bell ringers since Thanksgiving, raising money to help with the purchase of food items, they gathered at Shelley High School on Tuesday afternoon to build the boxes and help to get the boxes loaded and delivered to those in need.
It didn’t matter what religion you were or the pastors involved, food was sent out to anyone who had a need.
Clergy and religions were all non-denominational when it comes to hunger, and everyone who needed help was served.
Each of the boxes contained a ham, milk, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, eggs, cheese, and some fresh fruits and vegetables, all designed to make a great Christmas meal and hopefully enough items left over to possibly create another meal or two.
“We are so proud of the efforts of our student body who gathered together to provide a great community service to the folks who live in our communities,” Principal Burke Davis of Shelley High School said. “You can see these kids, all working together for the betterment of the community and learning a great lesson while doing it. There is no arguments, just kids pitching in for the common good. Very proud of the efforts.”
With over 290 families served, there were over 580 boxes of food to be distributed. As representatives from the various churches in the area gathered, the students picked up the boxes and delivered and loaded them on the vehicles that were there to distribute to the families in need.
The process went quickly and for the most part without any delay in the process.
“This just goes to show you that these kids all really know what is important,” Firth High School Principal Keith Drake said. “They gave of their free time to work with Kiwanis Club of Shelley and Firth, to make sure that there were always bell ringers and that there were plenty of people to help when the boxes were being built and distributed. There are staff and faculty members here from both schools and a great project was accomplished this afternoon.”
The Kiwanis Club of Shelley and Firth were the original organizers of the event and as it continues to grow will only help bring recognition to the annual event.
“This only shows the magnitude of the need in this area to feed the hungry and make it so those who might be without can be served by a small amount of work and giving by a large number of people. The need is great and the response has been greater, showing that we all live in a great community.”
Some of the areas that were served include the Mountain View area, Goshen, Basalt, different communities in and around both Firth and Shelley.