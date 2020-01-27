BLACKFOOT — Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is now hiring at two new store locations in Idaho, including Blackfoot. These Idaho Gordmans stores will open March 31, according to a news release.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Bealls and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices that are lower than department stores.
Gordmans will host job fairs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Blackfoot and Burley. The Blackfoot location is at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 29 in the Riverside Plaza.
Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time, and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate, and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit the job fair. Walk-ins are welcome.
Merchandise selection includes apparel and footwear for the family, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding and bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories. There’s also an Amazon Counter inside its stores.
Through its Community Counts programs, Stage and Gordmans give back by supporting local and national causes. In 2020, Stage (NYSE:SSI) is converting over 500 department stores (BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE) to Gordmans. Once the conversion is complete, Stage will be operating approximately 700 Gordmans store locations, making Gordmans one of the prominent off-price retail chains in the U.S. For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com. Connect with Gordmans on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.