GOSHEN – April Christensen met with Dusty Whited, county road and bridge supervisor, and the Bingham County commissioners to request help in adding on to the current roads located in the Goshen Cemetery because they have since expanded the grounds.
The potential new roads would provide a complete travel through for those who are visiting the grave sites.
The roads are smaller than standard, roughly eight feet wide, and are gravel, according Christensen and Whited. The stretch of road desired would span 885 feet and would connect two main arterial roadways for the residents of Goshen.
Whited explained the process to the commissioners and Christensen, that Road and Bridge would haul the gravel to the location and would stake, rope, paint and mark the areas of the grass that would need to be killed so they can place the gravel and build the road where they want them.
Whited also explained that the total cost of the roads would be between $8,000 and $10,000; Road and Bridge will be providing the materials at an agreed upon rate based on FEMA rates according to Commissioner Jessica Lewis.
The commissioners voted in favor of providing the help to the town of Goshen and stated that the work on the new roads may start as early as this fall.