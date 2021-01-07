BLACKFOOT – Gov. Brad Little went to social media on Wednesday evening denouncing and condemning the actions taken in the nation’s capitol following a pro-Trump rally Wednesday morning.
People at the rally proceeded to march on Congress, breaching the doors, causing issues during the confirmation of the electoral college votes, and vandalizing the facility.
Gov. Little didn’t attack those who wished to demonstrate in Washington, D.C., but rather showed empathy to those who will not be able to enjoy the experience of visiting the state or nation’s capitol.
“As I reflect on the events in our nation’s capital, multiple sad things come to mind,” Little said “For all my many years, I’ve had an interest in how our citizens, especially our children, get to participate or observe our governmental, especially legislative, process. For generations, citizens and many students have traveled to Washington, D.C., toured the U.S. Capitol, and observed. This is sacred to me and the success of our democratic republic.
“Confidence in government is best maintained if people can witness the process – whether in Washington, D.C., or in Boise. Today’s activities will undoubtedly bring a reaction – and for good reason. But as often is the case, the unintended consequences will be less access, fewer students, fewer citizens seeing the sometimes-messy constitutional process of government.
“I mourn for the lack of access that was there when I spent part of a summer in 1973 as a student with unfettered access to our congressional branch. We can replace unfettered access with technology, but there will be a loss. Unfortunately, there will be a fewer students with a passion for the process because of their first hand exposure. Thus is the consequence of those who stormed OUR Capitol. It was a sad day.
“We can do better. We must rededicate ourselves to making the process open to all, without intimidation of either the inside participants or the outside observers.”
While actions were taking place on Wednesday, Little also made comments via Twitter acknowledging that Idahoans uphold the tenets of the First Amendment, but what was going on in Washington, D.C., is not what Idaho represents. He noted that Idahoans believe in law enforcement and support the rule of law. Gov. Little made it clear that he believes that the state of Idaho does not support these actions despite it supporting the pillars of the Constitution.