BOISE – Idaho Gov. Brad Little held a press briefing on Thursday to discuss American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as well as addressing questions from the media regarding the current state of affairs. Gov. Little opened with expressing that the funds that have been provided to the state will be used to continue the growth of infrastructure in Idaho including water, sewer, and broadband internet.
The federal government had recently passed the bill colloquially known as the third stimulus. In this congressional bill, funds were passed to the state level as well as the individual to continue to keep the economy flowing as it continued to creep closer to the one-year mark of the market crash. That day has come and gone with a large number of people receiving their stimulus checks through direct deposit as early as last Friday but more reasonably assumed on March 17.
Along with the funds going to the citizen, funds were also distributed to the state to use in response to the current state of COVID-19.
Members of the media asked Gov. Little if Idaho actually needed these funds after the multiple reports of Idaho being in a great position financially as well as low unemployment rates. He explained that Idaho has received the lowest percentage of federal funds during the pandemic because of its low unemployment rates and ability to keep the state open during the height of the pandemic. Little’s response echoed the opinion of many, “Rewarding bad behavior disincentivizes good behavior.” He noted that the funds will be beneficial to the state and will be a good boost for education, infrastructure, and will be jumps forward for the state.
After discussing the benefits of the funding, Little was asked how he feels about Bonneville and Madison counties being listed as some of the worst areas in the nation for COVID-19 positivity rates currently. Little responded that the four worst areas in Idaho are in the same area — Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, and Bingham counties are the worst in the entire state and he is not ruling out the potential of one of the new COVID-19 variants as the culprit. He noted that Idaho now has the ability to do the DNA tracing on the strands which it previously could not do, and has been involved in multiple conference calls surrounding the closeness to the Snake River Valley with reported cases in Jackson Hole, Wyo. He left the question with the final thought of self responsibility, noting that people have been attentive to the case rates in their areas and have responded accordingly — wearing a mask when it was necessary and avoiding crowds during high infection rates.
He thanked the people for doing their part in crushing the curve and admitted that he would never have believed that nearly half the counties in the state would be below a 10-case rate if he would have been told that just two months ago.