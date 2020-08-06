Gov. Brad Little held a press conference at noon on Thursday regarding the reopening of schools later this month. He focused on a few key points during his speech, saying “Schools will open, even if in a blended format.”
After making that statement, Little introduced his plan to get devices in the students’ hands to better accommodate any necessary changes to traditional, in-person learning.
The Digital Divide Task Force (DDTF) has intentions of getting every school in the state to a one-to-one program on their electronic devices as well as boosting the strength of internet connections. The hope is that it would not be necessary to move to online-only education again because the State Board of Education and State Superintendent Sheri Ybarra are doing everything they can to return students to the classroom.
Little turned the time over to Dr. Chris Han who explained that although we are having some downward COVID-19 trends in different categories, the state has not met the criteria to leave stage four. Although the number of emergency department visits have gone down, the number admitted to hospitals has gone up. Dr. Han also noted that all hospitals in the state have at least 10 days worth of PPE on hand even with the increase of more patients being seen. He said the goal is to prevent reaching the point of lower standards of care.
State Board of Education Chair Deborah Crutchfield explained where they are in the plans. The first thing she stated was that the plans were not built to be a one-size-fits-all, but rather a jumping off point for each district’s school board to start making the plan that would better suit their needs.
“We have the same priority as the governor — get the teachers connected with the students,” stated Crutchfield. She said the reason why the plan is fluid is there has to be space for each district to make adjustments to better suit the needs of their students.
“Our hope is that it can be in person for as long as possible without tossing public safety aside,” she added. Crutchfield said there could be alterations down to the different types of schools and the way they teach this year without failing to meet the needs of the students. “We are positioned to meet the needs of the students,” she noted.
Ybarra outlined the three major factors that aided in making the decision at the state level to support bringing students back into the classroom, first the amount of educational ground being lost by some students, second the social and emotional well-being of the students, and third food security for all students. The state wants to ensure that the educational progress of students is paramount and as important as the safety of students, faculty, and staff. She focused on the emotional well-being of the students, and explained that they need the social interaction with their peers so they can maintain some sense of normalcy.
Mental health has been a concern during the COVID pandemic, because of the required isolation. On food security. Ybarra said historically schools have always been a place where food security is taken into account. Schools offer different options to ensure that students who would not get a meal at home are fed both breakfast and lunch. The school system in Idaho even has options for reduced-cost lunches or free lunches depending on the student’s family income.
Ybarra changed her focus to the measures being taken at the state and local levels to prevent long-term online learning. She explained that over the summer months, they have worked extremely hard to secure PPE, sanitizer, and thermometers for all schools to prevent any spreading of COVID-19.
“We all know the seriousness of the issues we are facing right now,” she stated, “When and if we have to go to online education, we will be ready. We know apps and videos cannot replace the in person learning experience ... when our schools close, our kids suffer,” Ybarra concluded.
One of the most resounding questions that was presented to the governor by the media was on remaining in stage four.
“Even when we get out of stage four there will be guidelines,” Little stated.
Overall, the state will remain in stage four for at least two more weeks, but without major changes to the metrics, stage four will remain the “new norm.”