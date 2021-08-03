BLACKFOOT – An independent contractor working with the government and being overseen by the Federal Communications Commission has set up a booth outside of their office to advertise that they are working to bridge the technology gap in the community.
The program provides one tablet per household to those who qualify to aid in bridging the gap.
The tablets require a one-time fee of $40 to activate the tablets and ensures that the tablets operate on WiFi connected to the T-Mobile network and allows the tablet to be used as a hotspot for up to 10 gigabytes per month. The program will reside at the SouthEast Idaho Community Action Agency building through Wednesday and will remain in Blackfoot through Friday. The next location will be announced and placed on Life in Blackfoot on Facebook.
Based on the comments already listed, those who have stopped by and picked up a tablet have noted that they appreciate the option. Others have been tagging friends and loved ones so they see the program announced.
To qualify for one of the tablets, a household must have needed some form of government assistance or be a member of a federally recognized tribe and living on tribal lands.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the technology gap has become an ever-apparent problem that has needed addressed on multiple levels. At the state level, Gov. Brad Little has worked to make broadband internet more readily available in rural parts of the state and has earmarked funds for such progress.
Other actions taken at the more local level involved adding more powerful WiFi extenders so students who did not have internet at home could use the WiFi at the schools from outside. Although this is not ideal, it did provide an option for students to have access to the net during a difficult time.
Those handing out the tablets will be doing so through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will answer any questions you may have. They will be at SEICAA one more day and will be changing locations for Thursday and Friday.