IDAHO FALLS — Water and transportation were among issues of specific importance to Bingham County addressed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little Thursday afternoon during separate stops in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
The Republican governor met with the editorial boards of the Post Register and Idaho State Journal while marking his first 100 days in office.
Little was asked what pieces of legislation regarding agriculture he felt best about, and water issues immediately came to mind.
“What we’re doing to stabilize the aquifer system is a big deal,” Little said.
Legislation was approved in late March with a 67-0 vote in the House that supporters say was critical to preserving a historic water agreement between agricultural users and cities, and the legislation was signed by the governor.
The legislation was intended to prevent declines in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, nearly the size of Lake Erie covering about 10,800 square miles of the state, so surface users and groundwater pumpers have a reliable source of water.
Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley pushed the measure through, saying the legislation is important because the state has invested so much and all the participants in the agreement must carry their fair share.
”I cannot sell short the value of the agreement Speaker Bedke got,” Little said Thursday. “We need a managed recharge of the aquifer system.”
Transporting farm goods in a more effective manner through the rail system was also mentioned by the governor as an important issue.
Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett earlier in the day expressed concern about the state dedicating more grant money to small towns for transportation, saying that Aberdeen has put in for grant money in the past and has missed out, wondering if the Legislature would be willing to turn more money over.
Little addressed those concerns in the Thursday afternoon meeting.
”No one is more committed to putting more money into transportation than I am,” Little said. “The revenue is coming in, but at the same time we have education needs and school kids often trump transportation.”
The governor indicated he has talked to President Trump a couple of times and addressed the need for more transportation funding.
”Maybe we need to wave some federal money around,” he said.
Other issues addressed by the governor during Thursday’s meetings included opioids, Medicaid expansion, and voter initiatives legislation. Those topics will be addressed in the Post Register and the Idaho State Journal.