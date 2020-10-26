BOISE – Idaho Governor Brad Little held a special press conference on Monday afternoon to address the increasing number of active cases of the noble coronavirus. Governor Little made the announcement Sunday afternoon via Facebook that he would be holding the press conference and that it was relating to the current status of cases in Idaho.
Governor Little started by addressing the fact that a large majority of hospitals in Idaho and Utah are at or near capacity for covid patients and that they are being forced to redirect and divert patients to less populated area hospitals in efforts to prevent having to cancel or postpone some or all elective surgeries. Historically, elective surgeries are a major contributor to a hospital’s bottom line and canceling or postponing those can cause financial issues.
Governor Little explained that the hospital in Kootenai County has reported that they are at 99-percent capacity and the local authorities and policy makers are holding emergency meetings later in the day on Monday to discuss the next steps. This is reflected by earlier responses out of Dr. Dan Snell of Portneuf Regional Medical Center (PRMC) and Dr. Ken Newhouse of Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) who stated that the majority of the hospitals along the I-15 corridor are feeling the stresses of the pandemic even during the traditionally slower months of the year. Dr. Snell also warned that if nothing is done to lower the amount of cases filling the hospitals as flu season gets underway, that a large issue could arise in the area where certain medical options are not available. These concerns have made their way to the governor’s office and he made a hard decision because of them.
Governor Little moved the entire state back to stage three of the reopening plan with some modifications. The first point that Gov. Little made that there will not be a mask mandate put in place but rather other rules and regulations will need to be followed. Indoor gatherings are limited to less than 50 people once again, and outdoor venues such as stadiums will be limited to 25-percent of capacity. Distancing requirements will need to be followed strictly. Eating establishments and bars will be sent back to seating room only, employers are encouraged to allow employees to telework if possible. Other major points include no limitations on travels, it will not affect church gatherings, and it does not move education to distance-based education.
Questions were asked about what will a modified stage two look like if the decision is made that this level of regression is needed to which Gov. Little explained that he does not have that on paper because he is hoping that it will not be necessary. Other questions asked surrounded mask mandates and why the state has not made the unpopular decision to instate a mask mandate. Gov. Little explained that he believes that Idahoans can make the educated decision to wear a mask when appropriate and that he still believes that the local health districts should be making those decisions surrounding their areas.
Governor Little allowed two different doctors to speak during the press conference, including the director of the Boise Veteran’s Home. He explained that the pandemic has put an undue burden on veteran services and that the sacrifices and hardships that they have weathered need to be acknowledged through personal responsibility. He furthered his points by explaining that they are unable to continue at the level they are at because of the influx of cases in the Magic Valley and that there needs to be more done by the people of Idaho to protect the health and well-being of these former soldiers.
The second doctor who spoke was from the Twin Falls and Jerome area. He reiterated some of the same things stated by Gov. Little and the other doctor who presented, stating that they are at an impasse in the healthcare world. Long shifts, employee burnout, and employees getting sick with covid add to the issues that surround the healthy operations of the hospitals in Idaho.
“Idaho is at a critical junction,” stated Gov. Little, and the that junction has led to regression.