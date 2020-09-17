BLACKFOOT – Idaho Gov. Brad Little made tours across the eastern part of the state on Wednesday to visit local schools and speak with administrators about their return to the classroom in thew wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His arrival in Blackfoot included a visit and tour of Mountain View Middle School along with Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress, MVMS Principal Wes Jensen, Education Policy Adviser Greg Wilson from the governor’s office, and others joined together to discuss the current health of the district as well as the new Blackfoot Online School Solution (BOSS) program.
Little and Kress began their conversation in a conference room off of the main office. The conversation covered many different topics — from COVID-19, to attendance, enrollment, online schooling, funding, and technology. Kress was very open about the situation regarding active cases in the district, explaining that they knew it was a matter of when and not if and they have been working diligently to ensure that proper levels of contact tracing are conducted in connection with Southeastern Idaho Public Health. He also reaffirmed what he posted earlier on Wednesday on Facebook, that the school takes keeping the students’ names anonymous seriously.
Little asked about how the school handled the transition back to the classroom as well as how the online students were doing. Kress explained to how they did a 50/50 split during the first two weeks to get everyone back in the rhythm of things after the abrupt change to distance-based learning in the spring. He added that they have been in class for just over a week with the classes at full capacity while having those who are doing the online system continue as planned.
Wilson changed the focus to enrollment after hearing about the first few weeks of school. He started by asking if enrollment was up, down, or about the same to which Kress explained that they have seen a big enough increase — upwards of 150 students — join the Blackfoot district after announcing the transition to the four-day class schedule and the addition of BOSS.
Kress continued explaining that they have seen enough growth that they were able to have one teacher for each grade level for classes for their BOSS system as well as have teachers create a fully synchronous system for their online and in-person classes. It would be these additions to the district that helped Blackfoot grow during the pandemic.
Discussions about funding and how Blackfoot has utilized some of the CARES Act money were brought up. Kress said the district used some of the funds to ensure that all secondary education was one-to-one with devices. The district acquired enough iPads for the students to ensure that each from 6-12 would have access to a device.
Little asked about salaries as well and about future pay rates for the teachers. Kress said he is cautious about making any predictions because there are too many unknown factors but he is optimistic that continued growth in pay rates could happen in the future. Other discussions around funding and technology would lead Little and Wilson to tour some of the classes.
Jensen led the governor to Peggy Cornell’s classroom, where she had just finished up with one of her online classes that she was teaching.
Cornell explained that she likes the online feel and has had a lot of success with the students that have started full-force into the program. She also stated that in ways, the online program can feel the same or even more personal that the classroom setting because there tends to be a lot of one-on-one when teaching online.
Cornell said she did not see any issue with doing the online system because she achieved some of her education aspirations through online university programs and believes that it can be achieved even at the primary and secondary levels.
Cornell teaches math courses of different levels and demonstrated for Gov. Little and Wilson what she does on the Google Classrooms program and how the dashboard looks for students, teachers, and parents. She has used her own children as test subjects for her class, assigning them homework to verify that all aspects of the program were functioning completely.
After visiting with Cornell, Jensen led Gov. Little to view MVMS’s Career, Technical Education programs. The first stop was the wood shop where Stan Reinwald spoke with Gov. Little about the steps he takes to teach the students about woodworking, cabinet-making, and drafting.
Reinwald has taught at MVMS for many years and continues to utilize the pencil and paper method of drafting to introduce the subject and later displays Computer Aided Drafting (CAD) in the more advanced courses.
The next stop was the metal shop where Doug Turner teaches welding and robotics. The students were working on a project with nothing more than a piece of paper, a strip of tape, and a glue stick. Their goal was to make the paper stand as tall as possible while being able to support its own weight. Tasks like this teach the students to work as a team and brainstorm problem-solving techniques.
The tour moved on to the foods class where the students were working on projects revolving around several different foodborne ailments. Their teacher had them creating posters they would have to present to the class to explain why the ailment is bad, where it comes from, and how to prevent it.
The next stop was Amber Serr’s classroom where they were learning about medical practices in ancient Egypt. Serr is know for having some of the best social studies students come out of her class in the state competitions regarding history.
The final stop was Alan Southern’s class. Southern has been teaching science for quite some time at MVMS and continues to find a way to engage and intrigue students.
Kress asked Southern to explain the one bulletin board he had up to Gov. Little, which was a bulletin board filled with photos. Southern is known for putting together the eighth grade trip from MVMS to California each year where students get to enjoy parts of summer, travel, and science. He has them doing lab experiments and activities for seven straight days of action. The 2020 trip did not take place due to COVID-19. He hopes to be able to continue the tradition this school year, and may hold a double-sized trip for the ninth-graders who did not get to go this year.