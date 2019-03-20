BOISE – Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law House Bill 153Wednesday, increasing starting teacher pay to $40,000 per year in the state.
The bill passed the Idaho Legislature with overwhelming support. It fulfills one of his key campaign promises and one of the priorities he laid out in his first State of the State speech in January.
“By increasing starting teacher pay, we are sending a clear signal to our teachers and those considering a career in education that we appreciate and value them,” Little said. “Teachers who are just starting their careers should be compensated fairly and competitively so they can remain here to educate the next generation of Idahoans.”
Little also highlighted progress on some of his other key education initiatives during the bill signing ceremony.
He signed House Bill 220 Tuesday, implementing the fifth year of the “career ladder” to increase salaries for all teachers.
He also signed House Bill 222 Tuesday, doubling funding for literacy programs in Idaho. The bill also increases funding in the popular Advanced Opportunity program, saving Idaho families in tuition costs and encouraging students to go on to the post-secondary education opportunities that best suit them.
“Parents, teachers, legislators, and stakeholder groups all played a part in moving forward these important measures,” Little said. “Idaho’s youngest citizens benefit the most when we work together to raise up our teachers and open up more resources for learning.”