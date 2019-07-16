FIRTH — Idaho’s Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) Grace Christensen has returned home from the 2019 National DYW event that took place in Mobile, Ala.
She left from the Pocatello Airport on June 15, and returned July 5.
The first two weeks were spent in preparation for the three nights of competition June 27-29. After the competition, Christensen and her family toured Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
“I won one of the five talent awards; it was a $1,000 scholarship,” Christensen said. “What’s nice about this scholarship is you do not need to spend it on tuition; you can use it buy books or pay rent or whatever you need.”
Christensen and her roommate Kaitlyn Eddy, DYW of Connecticut, were hosted by Jon and Julie Jeffress. This is the third year the Jeffress family has hosted DYW participants.
“They took really good care of us,” Christensen said. “They gave us ice cream each night; we were so hungry.
“Drivers met us at the door each morning and brought us back each evening. We also had police escorts wherever we went.”
She explained, “We were given so much free stuff. The Shoe Station was one of the event’s sponsors; they gave us seven pairs of shoes each. We also were given our fitness outfits, outfits for finals, and t-shirts.
“We were really busy. We worked from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day for two weeks, with no breaks. It felt like a different time dimension because your mindset is on the competition. Nothing else existed.”
The 50 participants were divided into four groups. Christensen was in the Green group.
“We rehearsed each day, met new people and toured around the area.”
What were some of the highlights?
“The Bellingrath Garden and Home was beautiful; it is old,” Christensen said. “We toured the USS Alabama, ate at the Wintzell’s Oyster House and attended a ‘70s themed party for Girl Scouts. One day we went to the beach to relax for one hour and then it was on to the next event. It was a tight schedule.
“Southern hospitality is air conditioning. I really like Southern biscuits and grits. It was such a great opportunity. I have a friend from every state.”
Ten members of her family and three friends traveled to Mobile to watch her perform.
“It was so nice to have people I know cheering for me,” Christensen said. “I’ve watched DYW videos for years; actually getting to be there was amazing.”
For the past four or five years, Idaho has been ranked as the state with the most number of participants in local and state DYW programs. Alabama is ranked second.
Idaho has had only one young lady who was named America’s DYW, Madison Leonard, who in 2000 was the first DYW. Before that year, the program was called America’s Junior Miss.
Christensen encouraged all who are interested to participate in DYW.
“You only have one opportunity to participate in DYW — during your junior year of high school,” she said. “It’s free to participate; you can borrow dresses so it really can be free. There are so many scholarships and so much scholarship opportunity.
“DYW builds your confidence. There is nothing I’ve learned in DYW that I won’t use in some way. I have two younger sisters and both of them want to participate in DYW. They are already doing push-ups.
“It’s crazy. DYW has been such a big part of my life for the past two years. It’s hard for me to believe it’s almost finished. I’m looking forward to the state program in October.”
“DYW has really helped me grow up; to become more independent,” she said. “I was so glad to get home and smell the air in Idaho.”
Christensen plans to attend Idaho State University this fall.
“I’m teaching a lot; I don’t want to move away,” she said. “I am teaching 35 students in my home and helping my aunt teach students at the Snake River String Company in Blackfoot.”
Dora Guo from Illinois was named America’s 2019 Distinguished Young Woman.