THOMAS -- Snake River's Distinguished Young Women program went on Saturday night with the theme of "Unstoppable" under COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, and Gracie Packer was named Distinguished Young Woman for 2021.
The honor comes with a $1,500 award. Celeste Martinez was first alternate, worth $1,350, and Alix Hawker was chosen second alternate, worth $1,200.
The Spirit Award worth $700 went to Adia Goff.
The Be Your Best Self award worth $600 went to Rachel Godfrey, Adia Goff, Gracie Packer, and Lindsie Larsen.
Scholastic awards worth $300 went to Koralee Woolstenhulme, Adia Goff, and Lindsie Larsen with the overall scholastic award worth $350 going to Gracie Packer.
The Interview award worth $300 went to Gracie Packer, Madison Johnson, and Alix Hawker. The overall interview award worth $350 went to Celeste Martinez.
The Talent award worth $300 went to Koralee Woolstenhulme, Hali Toone, and
Lindsie Larsen with Gracie Packer taking overall talent worth $350.
The Fitness award worth $300 went to Sage Stimpson, Lindsie Larsen, and Celeste Martinez. Alix Hawker was the overall fitness award winner, taking $350.
The Self Expression award worth $300 went to Celeste Martinez, Gracie Packer, and Madison Johnson. The overall self expression award worth $350 went to Alix Hawker.