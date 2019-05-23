SHELLEY – The Shelley High School class of 2019 totaled 153 proud Russets who graduated Tuesday night. The Newel Sargent Memorial Gymnasium was full to overflowing with friends, family and patrons.
For those who could not find a place to sit in the gym, a live feed of the ceremony was shown in the Little Theater.
Shelley Superintendent Bryan Jolley was the keynote speaker. Jolley will retire at the end of June after leading the school district for 14 years.
“One year, a national sports magazine listed the most unusual names for school mascots by state,” he said. “You guessed it; the mighty Russets was selected for Idaho.
“In 1914, Luther Burbank developed the Russet potato; there are now 15 varieties of Russet potatoes,” Jolley said. “The Russet is the potato of choice for McDonald’s and is desired around the world. It is also the favorite potato in my house.
“To be useful, potatoes must be acted upon,” he continued.
“If not acted upon, potatoes become brown mush. (The vegetable) can be cut, trimmed, mashed, baked, pared, fried, boiled, and sautéed.
“For what you are going to become, to become something, you, too, must be acted upon,” Jolley said. “You will have heat in your life. How will you handle it? Let it expand the potential in you, let it define you. Make a difference.
“Congratulations for a bright future,” he concluded.
The total figure for scholarships offered to the Class of 2019 totaled $1,533,778.
At SHS, the senior class elects a Mr. and Miss Shelley High School. Madison Jolley was elected Miss Shelley High School; Jaxon Giles was elected Mr. Shelley High School. These graduating seniors were elected by their classmates as the best representatives of their class.
Valedictorian Halle Young stated, “Life is happening right now. Life is made up of little moments. Family, friends, teachers, counselors, mentors, coaches have helped us prepare for the door of new possibilities in our life.
“Don’t let opportunities pass you by. You can make all your goals become part of you,” she said. “As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.’”
Salutatorian Jolanna Witt said, “We need to choose our own adventure; become names to be remembered. This is not the end but the beginning of the rest of our lives.”
SHS Principal Burke Davis encouraged the seniors to “focus on who you want to be. Be a player teammate; be an energy raiser.
“We speak through our actions; stay humble and hungry. Do not settle for average or complacency. Be a life-long learner and great listeners.”
Graduating senior Tyler Zweifel was the last speaker of the commencement exercise.
“We have worn varying types of hats and will continue to do so,” he said. “We have worn hats for fun and function.”
“Forge ahead in life,” Zweifel said.