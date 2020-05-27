BLACKFOOT – It has been a confusing spring when it comes to high school graduations in Bingham County and things continually change from day to day and week to week as we all deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is how things currently stand in Bingham County for the high schools in our area.
SHELLEY
The actual graduation program has been completed. Last Friday, there was a parade through town, showcasing the graduates on the back of flatbed trailers with streets lined with well-wishers and townspeople and at the end of the parade was a fireworks display. Following the fireworks, the students made their way to the Motor Vu Drive In in Idaho Falls for a virtual video, shown on the theater’s big screen while people watched from the parking area and listened to the program on the in-house sound system.
ABERDEEN
Graduation is set for today in Aberdeen. With the state’s social distancing plan in effect, the graduation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. with a parade of graduating seniors. The parade route will begin at the northeast corner of the elementary playground at the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue. Each senior will be announced and will begin driving along the parade route. When the seniors reach the front of the high school, they will be handed their diplomas by the chairman of the Aberdeen school board and then continue the parade around the football field and around the auditorium, finishing at the corner of Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
People are encouraged to arrive early in order to park along the parade route, decorate their cars and help to applaud and celebrate this year’s graduating seniors.
FIRTH
Firth High School held a video slide show on May 21 and plans on an actual commencement on June 17 at the football field at 7 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER
The Snake River High School graduation will be on June 3, beginning with a walk down memory lane. Graduates and their party of up to five guests will meet at the south end of the school, be joined by a guide and checked so that social distancing may be adhered to. The tour will keep groups at approximate 10-minute intervals as they move into one of three areas where the commencement speeches will be heard via sound system.
The graduates will progress to the auditorium where they will walk across the stage and receive their diploma before advancing to the gymnasium where they will be able to say goodbye to teachers, staff, faculty and administration. In the auxiliary gym, baskets with students’ names will be placed for the gathering of cards and gifts from other students and friends. An additional part of the program will be held later in the summer with a barbecue planned for a final goodbye.
BLACKFOOT
The BHS graduates will have a parade in their honor on June 4 beginning at 3 p.m. with cars loaded with friends and family traveling through town on a route yet to be decided. The graduates will line the parade route accepting the congratulations of the parade crew throughout the route. The graduates have been filming the actual walk across the stage earlier this week.
INDEPENDENCE
Independence High School graduation ceremonies will be held in a limited in-person format with a drive-through diploma presentation accompanied by a live-streamed video on Facebook for families to enjoy at home or from the BPAC parking lot. Preparation for the graduation ceremony: Graduates, family members and friends will arrive in vehicles (no vehicles larger than a pickup truck) at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) and be directed to a parking space. Vehicles will be spaced so those wishing to exit their vehicle will have a parking space next to their vehicle to set up chairs for viewing the ceremony. Graduates will then walk to the church parking lot behind the BPAC for ceremony preparation. During this process, social distancing should be maintained. For the graduation ceremony, once vehicles are parked and students are ready, the ceremony will begin. As students’ names are read they will enter the parking lot sitting in the back of a pickup truck. The truck will move slowly through the parking area giving families and friends a chance to recognize each student for their accomplishment. When the pickup truck reaches the front of the BPAC area they will exit the truck and be awarded their diploma and a gift. They will then have their picture taken and return to the back of the truck. The truck will then continue on a route through the parking area and back to the church parking lot. Items to remember: first and most important, please maintain social distancing. Second: Please stay in your designated area for the entirety of the ceremony. Cars cannot leave the BPAC parking lot while students are in the back of pickups. It would not be safe. Third: If you are parked in a place that it may be hard to see the awarding of the diploma you can watch it on the school’s Facebook page live. Finally: A senior celebration slide show will posted to Facebook the following week that will include students and staff during the 2019-2020 school year as well as pictures and accomplishments of the class of 2020
SHO-BAN
Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at 6 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
BINGHAM ACADEMY
Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 6 p.m. and will be held at Bingham Academy. People will be asked to exercise proper social distancing and that guests be limited to two persons per graduate. Seating will be limited and will be spaced so that proper social distancing will be in effect.