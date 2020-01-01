BLACKFOOT -- Grant Perkes is the first new arrival in 2020 among Bingham County births.
Grove Creek Medical Center announced that the first baby born at the hospital in 2020 arrived Wednesday at 2:26 a.m. Blackfoot couple Charlynn and Ivan Perkes welcomed Grant, their sixth child, into the world to usher in the new year.
Wednesday morning came pretty quickly for the Perkes family. They arrived at the hospital at 1 a.m. and within an hour and a half were the proud new parents of a beautiful baby boy.
Grant, who weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long, was delivered by the couple’s OB-GYN, Dr. Paul Beckett, of Blackfoot Medical Center.
In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, staff presented the Perkes family with a brand new car seat and stroller, baby wrap, swaddling blankets, and diaper bag filled with other important baby essentials.
Mom and dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning, but say that everyone is going great and they are getting some much-needed rest.
Grove Creek Medical Center is a partner of Bingham Healthcare. They specialize in labor and delivery services and creating a more private and intimate birthing experience for young families.