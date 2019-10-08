BLACKFOOT — Combining the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with “Whose Line is it Anyway?” could be a challenging task but not for the cast of the New York City Off-Broadway production of “The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told!”
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will be presenting this improvised, interactive, musical adventure-filled pirate show on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. It is billed as a rollicking hilarious adventure show perfect for people of all ages.
The main thing to remember about this production is the audience does not just sit down and watch but they are an integral part of the show. The performance is improv-based so everything the actors do depends on the audience’s suggestions.
The plot of the show is simple. A witch leaves a scroll for a group of pirates to find a hidden treasure. Accidentally, magic squid ink is spilled over the map that leaves out key words. Members of the audience assist on stage and from the seats to suggest new information for the map and words for the songs. The show becomes hysterically funny for both adults and children alike as the actors make up the lyrics to the songs and follow the crazy messages on the map. Because of the improv, no two shows are the same and audience members will never know what to expect next.
Tickets are $20, $15, and $10, depending on seating, and are available at blackfootpac.com, (208) 317-5508, or at the door the night of the concert. All seats are reserved so people are encouraged to get their tickets early.