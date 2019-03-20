Here’s the thing about Academy Award nominations: they can either be cursed or blessed.
The film “Green Book” may be one of those films in the “blessed” category, and it’s ending its run at the Blackfoot Movie Mill today with a 4 p.m. showing.
The film had an initial two-week run in which the box office showed mixed results and was pulled from some theaters, then brought back around the time of the Oscar nominations. I watched it on DVD Saturday night, then saw that it had been playing at the Movie Mill.
If you haven’t seen the film in theaters yet, today’s your last chance locally. It is well worth it.
To think that the film was directed by Peter Farrelly of the raunchy comedy Farrelly brothers team (“Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary”) and to see the finished product in the captivating comedy/drama behind “Green Book” is amazing in the stretch Farrelly made between genres.
The acting itself on the part of the two major leads is nothing short of breathtaking as well in this movie based on a true story.
The film gets its name from “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” a mid-20th century guidebook for African-American travelers written by Victor Hugo Green.
It was a book used by Italian-American bouncer Tony Vallelonga, played by Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings,” “Hidalgo,” “The Road,” etc.) who gained a fair amount of weight and showed some serious eating chops onscreen to play “Tony Lip” here.
The film — set in 1962 — opens up immediately devloping Vallelonga’s character in the heart of New York City, showing how he handles issues as a bouncer at the Copacabana nightclub in his own unique way.
At home, when he finds that his wife has hired two black men to do some work in their kitchen, he shows his prejudice when — after his wife offers the men a drink in glasses — he gently lifts the two glasses together with two fingers and places them in the trash.
His wife finds the glasses in the garbage later on and pulls them out to be washed, knowing who put them there and why they were put there.
When the Copacabana is closed for remodeling, Tony needs to find another temporary job. He gets a call to meet ”Doc” Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali from “The Hunger Games,” “Moonlight”). Tony doesn’t know that “Doc” is 1) a black man and 2) a highly educated and gifted pianist with the Don Shirley Trio.
The characters get along well enough in their initial meeting, but Tony realizes he has entered a whole new world when he enters Shirley’s residence above Carnegie Hall. Tony is told that he will be driving Shirley to his upcoming tour dates that go into the Deep South during the darkest days of the civil rights struggle. And he must follow the Green Book. Shirley starts to list his demands — shining his shoes, etc. — and Tony has a hard time agreeing to some of them, so a clash begins to form.
Tony still shows interest based on the amount he would be paid, still asking for $25 a week more. The two agree to terms on a tour that will take them away for two months through Christmas Eve. Shirley knows enough about Tony’s “methods” to know he’s the right man for the job.
As soon as the two hit the road, their personalities clash. Shirley is a very proper gentleman. Tony can be a slob. What makes the film work so well is watching the changes the two men make in their personalities with each passing day, with Tony seeing and coming to understand all too well the challenges faced by Shirley just because he’s black. Tony comes to understand the struggles because he’s living them himself. Shirley teaches Tony how to write a proper, loving, deeply romantic letter to his wife.
On the other side of the coin, Tony teaches Shirley to loosen up a bit, deal with eating fried chicken for the first time with his fingers, developing a close personal relationship. Stereotypes are broken — Tony can’t believe Shirley has never listened to the music of Little Richard or Chubby Checker let alone never eaten fried chicken, and Shirley sees that Tony has his own cultural stereotypes to deal with that leads the two of them to spend a night in jail together in the Deep South.
Their relationship is put to the test a number of times, including when some old friends of Tony try to pull him away from Shirley. But Tony stands up to the challenge, which makes the Tony-Shirley duo even stronger.
By the end of the film, both men end up becoming more ... human.
While the end of the movie is fairly predictable, it’s good to know the two would develop a close friendship that would stand the test of time and prejudices.
That makes “Green Book” a standout film.
“Green Book” was nominated for five awards at the 91st Academy Awards, winning three awards for best picture, best original screenplay, and best supporting actor for Ali.