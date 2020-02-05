MOVIE REVIEW – “Gretel & Hansel,” which advertises itself to be a Grim Fairy Tale,” is actually a spin on the original Fairy Tale “Hansel and Gretel” that we all grew up with.
The movie is nothing like that fairy tale or the subsequent movie(s) that it might have spawned.
This is a grim tale alright, but it is neither very scary nor will it ever keep a youngster from going into the woods, following a trail of crumbs, only to find the crumbs eaten by birds and then falling for a gingerbread house in the forest and falling to eating it.
Is there a witch? Well yes of course, but in this tale, the witch, who is played quite well by Alice Krige of “Chariots of Fire” fame and her subsequent roles on “Star Trek Voyager,” is quite frightening at times in this movie.
She has a role that is more of a recruiter than a scary witch. She is trying to recruit Gretel into taking her place in the forest as the resident witch and very nearly pulls it off.
The story is based upon two things. One, Gretel is the owner of some very special skills and she and Hansel are forced to escape from a maniac of a mother, who threatens to kill them with an ax a short time after their father kills himself with a red hot poker. Two, there is a beautiful young girl who is also possessed and their two stories are intertwined with each other throughout the film.
The cinematography is quite good, but the film itself lacks substance and is not nearly as scary as the previews would have you think it could be.
At times the film drags about and you wonder just how long you will have to endure the process before there is some action to revive you in any way.
Of course in the end, Gretel solves the mystery and rescues/saves her younger brother and all is well.
This movie could have been so much more, but really leaves the viewer with a hunger for more and the quest for a good horror/scary movie that “Gretel & Hansel” fails to achieve.
I blame the direction that the director took from the very start of the film and he never lived up to the hype that the previews gave us of the show.
If I was to rate this film on a scale of 1-5, I would probably give it a 1.5 to a 2, but nothing higher. There are parts of the filming that I enjoyed, but the movie itself left me wanting so much more and apart from an occasional yawn from other members of the audience, I saw no engagement whatsoever from those who paid to watch the movie.
