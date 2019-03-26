Quesadilla

(Adapted from: foodnetwork.com)

Ready in 18 Minutes

MAKES: 4 Quesadillas

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup cream cheese

8 soft taco size flour tortillas

1/2 pound brie, cut into thin strips

1 apple, sliced thin

Strawberry Apple Dipping Sauce:

1 (8-ounce) jar strawberry jam

1/4 cup applesauce

1 pinch ground cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

Preheat grill pan over medium heat. Spray pan with nonstick spray when ready to start cooking.

Spread the cream cheese evenly over 4 of the tortillas. Evenly divide Brie strips on top of the cream cheese. Divide apple slices on top of Brie. Place remaining tortillas on top to make 4 quesadillas.

Place each quesadilla on grill pan and grill 3 minutes per side or until tortilla is browned with grill marks. Use spatula to flip tortilla. Once grilled, remove from heat and let cool for about 2 minutes before slicing.

Cut each quesadilla into 6 pieces and serve warm. Serve with dipping sauce.

For Sauce:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and microwaves for 1 to 2 minutes until hot.

