(Adapted from: foodnetwork.com)
Ready in 18 Minutes
MAKES: 4 Quesadillas
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup cream cheese
8 soft taco size flour tortillas
1/2 pound brie, cut into thin strips
1 apple, sliced thin
Strawberry Apple Dipping Sauce:
1 (8-ounce) jar strawberry jam
1/4 cup applesauce
1 pinch ground cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
Preheat grill pan over medium heat. Spray pan with nonstick spray when ready to start cooking.
Spread the cream cheese evenly over 4 of the tortillas. Evenly divide Brie strips on top of the cream cheese. Divide apple slices on top of Brie. Place remaining tortillas on top to make 4 quesadillas.
Place each quesadilla on grill pan and grill 3 minutes per side or until tortilla is browned with grill marks. Use spatula to flip tortilla. Once grilled, remove from heat and let cool for about 2 minutes before slicing.
Cut each quesadilla into 6 pieces and serve warm. Serve with dipping sauce.
For Sauce:
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and microwaves for 1 to 2 minutes until hot.