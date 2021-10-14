BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot School District 55 officials waited for Homecoming week to celebrate the groundbreaking launching its upcoming bond construction projects at Blackfoot High School Tuesday morning.
It was celebrated first with an assembly in the high school gym with state and local government officials, community stakeholders, Headwaters Construction Inc., GPC Architects, and others joining students followed by the actual groundbreaking ceremony in front of the school with guests joining students and administration in donning hardhats and filling shovels with dirt.
Financing for the projects came from a March 2021 voter-approved bond issue in the amount of $23.9 million. Receiving over 82 percent voter approval, the projects had overwhelming support from the community with community partners and businesses providing support to enhance some of the projects.
The projects include a 450-student capacity elementary school, remodeling I.T. Stoddard Elementary School into a career technical center, additional shop space for industrial classes, a new student center at Blackfoot High School, a new baseball/softball complex, a new competition soccer pitch, and a new competition track with stadium seating upgrades.
“We’re kicking off excitement for construction, we wanted to get the students involved,” district Superintendent Brian Kress said as he addressed the students and guests at the assembly.
“We wanted to celebrate with students what’s going to come to pass over the next several months. We decided on Homecoming week because not only do we celebrate what’s happening during Homecoming week, we also look at the past.”
Kress said one thing he cherishes about Blackfoot is that it’s a blessed place with its own set of challenges.
“We are strong, we are resilient, and we will overcome any challenge that’s placed before us,” he said. “We’re tough, we’re rough, but we are resilient and we will never step away from a challenge. We will always take on what comes our direction and overcome. Today is a manifestation of that, with what’s taking place in the current environment in society but also being able to have a wonderful celebration of the passing of this (Blackfoot Technical Education Center) bond and the things that will come to pass.”
Kress said that rather than look and call things old and new, he prefers to use the words tradition and legacy.
“Those are things that matter, things that are important,” he said. “You will find out today if you take some time and look at what Blackfoot thought of in the 1960s, a picture of the vision of what they had in mind for the high school campus in the early 1960s. Every single thing that was talked about in the early 1960s is coming to pass today in a new, historic way. Our community has left a legacy. It’s up to us to continue that.
“The reason why we have these opportunities today, these wonderful projects, is because our community believes in you. You as students. They believe in giving you opportunities, giving you new pathways, so that you in turn can leave a new legacy. Not only has the community taken a stand and said we want what’s best at Blackfoot High School for the community of Blackfoot and doing more to provide more, we actually have some pretty incredible alumni, enormous generosity from past Blackfoot High School students. We are able to add to the tremendous things that were approved by the bond. They’re willing to say we want more for Blackfoot, we want better for Blackfoot, and they’re stepping up in ways you can’t even fathom.”
Kress then recognized alumni who have played a role in getting the bond issue approved in March.
After a vandalism incident last weekend in which construction equipment was damaged at the new location for the baseball and softball fields, resulting in costly repairs and work delays, he urged the students to take pride in what’s happening with the projects.
“This community cares for you, this community wants what’s best for you, this community wants to provide the best opportunities for you,” Kress said. “I hope you will take advantage of that, I hope you will be able to add on to the legacy that’s already been established. Respect what’s going on.
“Remember, this is happening because our community believes in you. our community wants you to have the future you desire, and they’re willing to step up and help us achieve that. So please, thank people, thank them for this opportunity you will have. All in all, we are going to have something that’s going to impact just about everybody. We are so excited about the vision that has been shared with this community and the vision for you and your future.”