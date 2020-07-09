It has been so refreshing to see the Blackfoot Movie Mill bringing back some old or at least older films under their classic film collection.
One of these classics is returning this week to the Movie Mill and it is a truly delightful film starring Bill Murray and Andie McDowell in the lead roles.
This film is “Groundhog Day,” where a remote news reporter is dispatched to see Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day and then falls into a routine of waking up in the morning and having to relive the previous day with the chance to change how he reacts to different scenarios that play out.
This brings out a whole new dynamic as each time he encounters a situation where he does control the outcome, it of course sends him on a whole new series of adventures for that day.
He eventually falls for his producer and is constantly trying to do different things in order to gain her trust and love.
The pair goes through a whole series of different situations while stuck in Punxsutawney, Penn., with all of the other things that can affect a remote broadcast surrounding the Feb. 2, date that surrounds the myth of whether Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not at the appointed time of day.
This romantic comedy goes through a whole series of different situations and basically shows that even if we know what is coming and we know what the outcome can be, we still don’t always make the right decisions when given the opportunity.
As the film continues, the pair eventually gets to the right combination. Oh, if only real life were that easy and we all had the opportunity to do the same thing if given the chance.
This move gets a rating of 4.5 on a scale of 1-5 and is definitely worth the price of a ticket and the couple of hours you will spend in the theater, which is always a delightful time if you are a true movie buff like most of us are.
This is also a perfect date night film when you combine the film with a box of popcorn and a couple of cold drinks, so take advantage of the opportunity to view this film while it will be showing at the Movie Mill.