BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek) will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and an open house today, and the public is invited to attend.
The event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 350 N. Meridian St., just west of the Dawn Enterprises building.
This free event is an opportunity for the public to learn more about this new hospital. It specializes in labor and delivery services, creating a more private and intimate birthing experience for young families. There will be private tours for members of the media at 5:30 p.m. Members of the Ob-Gyn team will be on hand to answer any questions about the new facilities and their plans for the future.
Light refreshments will be served.
“When it comes to labor and delivery, Grove Creek offers a premier birthing experience,” according to a news release from Bingham Memorial Hospital. “Not only is their staff highly skilled, but the facilities are beautiful. With amenities like personalized care, leather furniture, customizable menu services, and a soothing color palate, patients will think they have entered a luxury resort, rather than a high-tech medical center. When it comes to infant care, their staff is the only Baby-Friendly certified team in the state of Idaho. This designation means Grove Creek places special emphasis on rooming in with infants, skin to skin contact at birth, and in-house lactation support, education, and encouragement. This is all part of their effort to offer premier services to the women of eastern Idaho in a caring and compassionate manner.
“Grove Creek is fully equipped with spacious labor and delivery rooms and comfortable recovery rooms. Additionally, Grove Creek has two state-of-the-art operating rooms and highly trained staff to ensure mothers who need family friendly cesarean sections (C-section) can do so confidently and safely.”