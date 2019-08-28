BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot and the Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) entered into mediation at the request of GWSD on Monday. After five hours, the mediation failed when GWSD terminated negotiations over the city’s request that a consent-to-annex form be completed as a condition for sewer hook-ups.
BACKGROUND
The dispute between the GWSD and the city started this spring when Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert asked that all new sewer hook-ups outside the city limits should be on the condition that property owners submit a form consenting to annexation into city limits.
Such a form is required by Blackfoot’s city ordinances and had been on the books since before 2003; however, sometime between the creation of the requirement and now, collecting the forms had been neglected at some point. Hibbert’s action was to correct this oversight.
In May, a property owner from within the GWSD requested new sewer hook-up service from Blackfoot. He was also asked to execute an annexation agreement as a condition of the hook-up.
The patron refused and approached the GWSD about the annexation agreement. As a result, in a letter dated May 29, Kipp Manwaring, the attorney for the GWSD, communicated the district’s dismay over what appeared to be a newly formulated city policy being imposed upon new GWSD customers.
“The language of the petition for services reveals it is plainly a petition for annexation. This seems purely an end-around ploy the city has developed to avoid statutory annexation requirements,” Manwaring stated in his letter.
The city’s attorney, Garrett Sandow, replied that the requirement for an annexation agreement had been a condition for connecting to the city’s sewers since before 2003 and it was within the city’s rights to request it as a condition of any new sewer and water hook-ups.
Sandow wrote that the contract between the city and GWSD “specifically states (that) the sewer pre-connection request form (hook-up request) does not replace any application, permit or license required by the City or District for sewer connections or services.”
Since the annexation consent form was required by city codes well before the 2012 date of the contract with the GWSD, the city could require the form.
After this exchange, the GWSD decided that according to their contract with the city, they would request voluntary mediation on this issue.
BLACKFOOT’S MEDIATION
Blackfoot and the GWSD agreed upon Idaho Falls attorney Donald F. Carey as a mediator. The mediation session began at 9 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m., including a working lunch. The two parties were in separate rooms and Carey talked to the parties in turn, going back and forth between them as many times as necessary.
The representatives for Blackfoot were Mayor Marc Carroll and city attorney Garrett Sandow. The representatives for the GWSD were chairman Mark Pange, board members Dan Barrus and Lyle Yancey, former board member Clem Yancey, and GWSD attorney Kipp Manwaring.
“We had a couple of exchanges,” Carroll said after the mediation was over. “GWSD as far as we could tell wanted to change the consent agreement and simplify the language. That was okay by us. Garrett made some small changes and it looked like everything was going well and it looked like we were making progress. Garrett wanted to keep the requirement to have the form include the legal description of the property on the form and to have it notarized.”
Carroll added, “GWSD did not agree to those two things and that was when they dropped the mediation.
“I’m still not sure what their objection was. “We wanted the legal description (of parcels) instead of using an address, which is what GWSD requested. That’s because that’s the way the county legally defines and describes property.”
GWSD MEDIATION
Pange had a different view of Monday’s mediation session. He said afterward, “Much as the mediator tried, there was no result from the mediation. The GWSD will now seek a declaratory judgment (against Blackfoot) if the process goes as our attorney indicated.”
He added, “The start of the issues was the new added condition (of a petition for annexation) which was unexpected on our part. In the past, for as long as we have contracted with the city, ever since 1984, this was never required. In May this year, Blackfoot created this new condition as part of the sewer connection process without consulting with us.
“The (annexation consent) form looks scary. It’s coercive looking and past the boundary of what’s fair. Our patron who first saw it refused to sign and the Snake River School District has also refused to sign.
“Our attorney says it’s a point of law and we feel it is a breach of contract. Sewer is a state-mandated public utility. There is nothing in our contract with the city that allows the city to add a consent to annexation as a condition of service.
“We proposed changes to the form. We were happy to add language that anyone connecting can be annexed. It’s just a statement of fact. We proposed a paragraph (for the connection request form) which added that.
“Blackfoot stuck by their guns, and said that there must be a legal description and it must be notarized. They wanted that consent and didn’t take a different form at all in the end. That’s not within their legal right to demand that consent as a condition.
“We’ve tried to work things out with the city. For example, on May 19, I sat down with the mayor and with Rex Moffat to work on a new addendum B (to the GWSD contract with the city. The city then raised fees without informing us. They’ve not communicated well with us.”
Pange remarked that, “At this point, it will be up to a judge to decide.”
ANNEXATION ISSUES
Much of the Groveland area already lies within the annexation impact zone for Blackfoot. The impact zone is the area which the city and Bingham County anticipate that the city will eventually annex as the local population grows.
State law on annexation (Idaho Code § 50-222(1).) is clear that annexation is reasonable in growing areas “to assure the orderly development of Idaho’s cities in order to allow efficient and economically-viable provision of tax-supported and fee-supported municipal services.”
Sewer is the most expensive of all the utilities which cities and community treatment plant districts provide. This is due to the high cost of building and maintaining treatment facilities.
For example, Blackfoot has loans for $16 million from the Department of Environmental Quality for the just the phase 2 improvements to the city’s waste water treatment plant alone. That doesn’t include the loans for the phase 1 repairs and improvements finished last year nor the cost of building the original plant.
As eastern Idaho has grown, the Department of Environmental Quality has become more insistent that developing areas and the “urban fringe” hook into waste water treatment plants and move away from using septic tanks.
This shift in DEQ policies is to prevent the contamination of groundwater, an issue already in play for local aquifers in the Idaho Falls area which could spread down-gradient into Bingham County.
For utility districts like GWSD, which are adjacent to a city and have been hooked up for decades to a waste water treatment plant, reverting back to septic tanks is not an option.
DIFFERENT CONCERNS
From Blackfoot’s point of view, annexing land where it already delivers sewer service is reasonable and inevitable. For them, they’ve had a city ordinance for collect annexation consent forms as a condition for service for years, even if they dropped the ball on collecting it. Collecting those consent forms will make annexation cheaper and easier for Blackfoot when it’s time to do so.
For GWSD, on the other hand, the issue is Blackfoot’s coercion of GWSD patrons to sign a consent for annexation as a condition of receiving a service that they can’t get anywhere else. It’s new to them and they believe it’s not according to their contract.
WHY IT MATTERS
The issues for Blackfoot come down to money. The city partially subsidizes some of the services already received by residents in the adjacent county areas. For example, the money that Bingham County pays Blackfoot for servicing the greater-Blackfoot ambulance district doesn’t pay for all of its overhead and much of its staffing costs.
Likewise, the fees that county residents for city sewer also doesn’t cover all of the county patrons’ portion of the city’s liability, loans or overhead for running the wastewater treatment plant. There is also an imbalance with road costs between the city and county.
The city has borne the costs of partially subsidizing such services for county residents for years. This results in higher city taxes. From the point of view of balancing the city’s budget, it is in Blackfoot’s best interest to annex where it already provides services since it will expand the tax base and lower taxes in the city.
The issues for GWSD are simpler: lack of communication and a new coercive demand that a consent to annexation is a prerequisite for any new sewer hook-ups.
It is undeniable that the annexation form and the fee increase were unpleasant surprises for GWSD. The district is a major user of Blackfoot’s waste water treatment plant, accounting for 10 percent of its current capacity; but compared to the size of Blackfoot, they aren’t big and have only the protection of their contract to ensure that their patrons have sewer service.
GWSD has nowhere else to go but it also has an obligation to protect its patrons. It’s not as if they can fire Blackfoot as their treatment provider. If they can’t make mediation work in resolving their issues with the city, their only recourse is the courts.
ANNEXATION EXPLAINED
Annexation is not a simple matter. This is because there are multiple ways to annex.
First, Idaho can simply decide that an unincorporated area will be annexed to a city because all annexation power belongs to the solely to the state, even though Idaho currently delegates that ability to municipalities so long as certain procedures are met.
Next, a city can use what is called Category A annexation, where it can annex solely by passing a city ordinance. This can only happen in two circumstances. The first is when a city already surrounds an area with 100 or fewer residential parcels. The second is when all the residents of an area consent to an annexation.
Another form of annexation is called Category B annexation, which is more complex has state-mandated requirements. This is when the residents all live in the impact zone where there are more than 100 parcels and the owners of 50 percent of the land consent; or where there are less than 100 parcels regardless of whether the residents consent. In these cases, the city can annex by creating and following an annexation plan and meeting additional state-mandated procedures including public hearings.
There is also a Category C for annexation, which is more complex and difficult that Category C.
There are many paths to annexation, all of which have their own different rules and regulations to follow. Even lot size plays a role in how a city an annex though the current rules prevent the annexation of large agricultural parcels greater than 5 acres.
More information on the annexation process is summarized in the Idaho Land Use Handbook, at https://www.givenspursley.com/assets/publications/handbooks/handbook-landuse.pdf.
An unnamed source who works for the City of Blackfoot said that the city’s consent to annex form was to help make annexation easier when it was time to annex any given area. Using the form could help create areas in the impact zone that fall under the Category A annexation rules, which is very low-cost and much simpler for all parties. The forms would also help in Category B annexation if the city had to show that at least 50 percent had already consented, even though Category B still requires a full plan and public hearings.
The motivation for the annexation consent forms was to save both time and money for areas that would eventually be annexed anyway.
All forms of annexation in Idaho have their own statutory requirements. In light of this, it appears that the claim by GWSD’s Manwaring that the city was trying to “avoid statutory annexation requirements” probably refers to the city’s desire to avoid the costly Category B or C annexation processes and use Category A if possible.