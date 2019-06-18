BLACKFOOT -- The annual Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) for 2018 of the Groveland Water and Sewer District (GWSD) has been submitted to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) for the year as required. No violations were identified during the year.
The water quality was good in all the testing conducted during the year. If you wish to receive, or review, a copy of the entire CCR, you may do so by contacting any Board member or attending a Board Meeting held each month at the District Office on the second Thursday of the month.
For your information, GWSD also drilled a new well during November and December of 2017. It went on line for use in January of 2018. The new well is about 185 feet deep as compared to the original well being about 750 feet. Both have good quality water for use in the system and are now used alternately.