BLACKFOOT – The joke that Idaho has two seasons — winter and road construction — proves to be true as the latter season gets in full swing. Around Bingham County, many different road construction projects continue or will be started in the near future.
Groveland Road is one of the major north-south transit roads for those who live in the Groveland area and continues to be one of the main arterial connectors between the surrounding areas of Blackfoot and Firth. However, due to the processing at Basic American Foods, steam often covers the road limiting visibility to near zero, so Bingham County commissioners began exploring the idea of having a connecting road paved between Worthen Road and Groveland Road.
The connecting road would be decided upon after many complaints about the steam lingering over the road during weather inversions. According to Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited, the need for the connecting road came into the county’s sights after multiple days of issues caused by the steam and fog from the processing plant created visibility issues for motorists.
During Tuesday’s update, the commissioners were alerted to the project reaching completion by the end of the week barring any major setbacks. The contractors will be completing the paving process of the project by the end of the week and will still need to seal coat or chip the road. This process involves spreading gravel across a fresh coat of tar to add rock to the asphalt surface to increase the lifespan of the road.
Caution is urged while traveling down a freshly chipped road as it can cause windshield damage if traveling too fast or too close and it is also dangerous to motorcycles.
As with any road construction project, delays are a possibility.