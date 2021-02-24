BLACKFOOT – Members of the Groveland Water and Sewer District met with the Bingham County commissioners on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the current state of the system as well as capacity for future growth on their system.
Since before the pandemic started, the housing crunch in Idaho has been felt all around and the anecdotal evidence suggests that the market continues to shrink daily. This has brought the discussion regarding growth to if, where, and when will the Groveland area see a spike of growth as well as the potential of an agreement on the area of impact with the city of Blackfoot.
Lyle Yancey and Mark Pange conducted most of the speaking on behalf of the district, expressing thanks to the commissioners for wanting to be on the same page and maintaining open lines of communication before jumping into the presentation. Yancey stated that they have been working with Harper Leavitt Engineering on a study regarding the current lines buried in their system. HLE will be presenting a map of each line, the type of line, and where it connects for better preparation for future connections and repairs.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring jumped right into the questions, asking what the outlook for the district will look like, how much growth they will be able to withstand, and if they have the capacity for said levels of growth. Yancey and Pange shared the response on this topic, saying they currently would be able to handle right around 100 new homes with the current level of water rights they own with their current wells. It was noted that they would potentially explore the option of drilling a new well and marry the two systems together if the growth is not directly adjacent or the influx of new homes dictated it.
They utilize two different horsepower pumps that allow them to conserve as much energy as possible or to produce as much water as needed in peak times. Yancey said that regardless of a theoretical capacity, they are truly limited when it comes to number of homes that can be added to the water system without obtaining additional water rights from the state. The additional water rights would increase the amount of Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDU) that could be tied into the system or provide them with the reasoning to drill a new well.
Similar to the water system, the wastewater system has a capacity of number of EDUs that can be pushed through the lines to the Blackfoot Wastewater Treatment Plant, which they have more than enough remaining EDUs in comparison to the amount of current water rights. The sewer system has 200 more EDUs that can be utilized before any reevaluation with the city of Blackfoot would need to take place.
Pange and Yancey said they are primed for new development and believe the pre-development meeting that was held recently as well as future ones with the City of Blackfoot, Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Groveland Water and Sewer District was highly productive and will create better relations between all three entities in the future. It was also expressed that they appreciate some of the areas that are being discussed including the desire to connect those homes, businesses, and future developments in the area of impact or near a sewer and water system, as important. It will help protect the water quality by lessening the chance of fecal coliform from entering the ground water system from a septic field because the waste product would be transferred to the treatment plant.
Other areas were acknowledged as possible areas of potential growth or connection concerns including the Rockford area, which is currently exploring its options to tie into the Groveland Water and Sewer District. They are currently four miles form the nearest connection point, according to Pange.
The continued growth in the Bingham County area is only expected to speed up with expected employment increases with the Small Modular Reactor project that has been claimed to need 5,000 new employees in the next few years.