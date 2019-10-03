BLACKFOOT — The Groveland Water and Sewer District has filed a lawsuit in the Seventh District Magistrate Court against the City of Blackfoot.
The papers filed with the court state GWSD’s case, which can be summarized as follows:
- GWSD claims it is a part owner of Blackfoot’s waste water treatment plant (WWTP) according to its contract with the city dated Feb. 7, 2012.
- The contract is an agreement which governs the terms under which Blackfoot provides GWSD with sewer treatment service.
- There is nothing in the contract about Blackfoot requiring a “consent to annex” petition as a condition of receiving sewer service through the city.
- That Blackfoot did not require a “consent to annex” petition from any of GWSD’s customers from February 2012 through April 2019.
- Beginning in May, Blackfoot added a new requirement to receive sewer service outside of city limits. Specifically all new customers must sign a “consent to annex” petition as a condition of receiving service. This requirement has been demanded of the Snake River School District, a GWSD customer; the Wildflower Meadows subdivision, a GWSD customer; and Country Haven HOA, which is not currently a GWSD customer.
- The city’s refusal to approve new sewer connections has resulted in a dispute over the requirement for a signed “consent to annex” petition from new GWSD customers.
- Blackfoot and GWSD entered into mediation over the dispute at GWSD’s request. The mediation in August failed, as described in the Bingham County Chronicle on August 28.
- GWSD claims the requirement for a signed “consent to annex” petition as a condition of receiving service outside of city limits violates Idaho’s constitution since the city is attempting “to assert authority over GWSD’s territory.”
- Refusing to connect up new GWSD customers is a breach of the contract between Blackfoot and GWSD.
- GWSD is suing for damages from the harm done, including loss of connection fees, loss of capital funds for improvement to GWSD’s infrastructure, and the uncertainty of GWSD to be able to provide sewer service to its customers.
- GWSD wants an injunction against the city, preventing it from requiring a signed “consent to annex” petition as a condition of getting a sewer hook-up.
THE DISPUTE
The altercation between GWSD and Blackfoot has been brewing since June, when GWSD first attempted to work things out with the city. Matters were not improved when Blackfoot raised its sewer fees at the August 6 city council meeting without informing GWSD first, in violation of the Blackfoot-GWSD contract.
GWSD contends the “consent to annex” petition requirement is unlawful and a breach of contract. GWSD also has nowhere else to go for sewer service since they do not have their own treatment plant. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality will not allow a reversion to septic tanks since Blackfoot’s WWTP is available and has the capacity to handle GWSD customers. They are stuck with using Blackfoot’s WWTP.
GWSD also feels they are entitled to have some control over Blackfoot’s terms since, according to the contract, GWSD is part owner of the WWTP.
Mark Pange, the current chairman of the GWSD, told the Bingham County Chronicle in August, “The start of the issues was the new added condition (of a petition for annexation) which was unexpected on our part. In the past, for as long as we have contracted with the city, ever since 1984, this was never required.
“In May this year, Blackfoot created this new condition as part of the sewer connection process without consulting with us. ... Our attorney says it’s a point of law and we feel it is a breach of contract. ... There is nothing in our contract with the city that allows the city to add a consent to annexation as a condition of service.
“At this point, it will be up to a judge to decide,” Pange added — and now GWSD has carried through with filing their lawsuit against the city.
BLACKFOOT’S REACTION
The city attorney, Garrett Sandow, is currently preparing the city’s reply to GWSD’s initial filing of their lawsuit. It is not yet available for review, though Blackfoot’s stance is not likely to change from what they’ve been saying since June.
Blackfoot has required a signed “consent to annex” petition as a condition for all new sewer hook-ups outside of city limits since before 2005. This requirement is part of Blackfoot’s city ordinances.
Previous city administrations failed or forgot to collect the signed annexation petitions for several years; however, the current planning department addressed this oversight earlier this year and started to collect the petitions again as a condition to get a new sewer hook-up.
Collecting an annexation agreement as a condition to receive city services is not unique to Blackfoot. Other Idaho cities, including nearby Shelley, have similar requirements. Shelley city code 8-4-13 mandates that an annexation agreement must be signed in order to receive city utilities outside of city limits. For example, at their September 10 city council meeting, Shelley council members discussed the collection of a “consent to annex” agreement from a resident of nearby City Butte as a condition of receiving city water.
SNAKE RIVER
The Snake River School District installed a sewer line this summer in order to send its waste water for treatment at Blackfoot’s plant. The school board voted to sign on with GWSD as their sewer vendor instead of directly with the City of Blackfoot. Regardless, Snake River must still go through the city in order to make the initial hook-up.
“David Kerns (superintendent of the Snake River School District) called me up about his sewer connection,” Mayor Marc Carroll said on Thursday. “He wanted to know if he could do his flush test (of their new sewer line). I told him he could go ahead; but when the subject of the annexation petition came up, I told him we would not connect his system until we had that from him.
“I told Dave, no annexation petition, no sewer hook-up. Now Snake River is six miles from city limits and realistically, we’re not planning on annexing that far out in the county. But to be fair to everyone else who comes in for a new hook-up, we are asking everyone for the annexation agreement regardless of where they live or if they are within our annexation impact zone.”
WWTP OWNERSHIP
“We vehemently contest any assertion that GWSD has part ownership of the WWTP,” Carroll said. “None of us were around when that contract was written but that clause was an underhanded insertion. ... (The mayor at the time) should never have signed that contract.”
Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning administrator, remarked that a line in a contract did not convey ownership: “Just because they say so doesn’t make it true. If they have part ownership, their name would be on legal documents indicating that.
“Groveland is not on the deed and on none of the permits. Groveland does not guarantee the bonds that fund the WWTP. Their customers did not pay the city taxes that built our treatment plant. Their name is not on the millions of dollars of debt which is funding the plant’s upgrade and expansion. Those loans and bonds are all guaranteed by Blackfoot, not the GWSD.
“It was before the Idaho Surpreme Court in the Blaha lawsuits that no city or county can relegate or delegate away jurisdictional authority. That applies to our WWTP. One line in a contract doesn’t change that. The law says we can provide service outside city limits if it is to the city’s interests to do so; and if it isn’t, we aren’t obliged to do so. If people outside of the city want our sewer service but don’t want to sign an annexation agreement, then that’s not in our best interest and we don’t have to provide them service. We’re not doing anything different than what other cities in Idaho do.
“Frankly, our contract to provide GWSD service isn’t working for us anymore. This lawsuit is nothing less than GWSD bullying the city.”