SOUTH LAVASIDE – If you’d like to know where the finest hay in the United States is grown, just ask South Lavaside farmer Russ Wootton, and he’ll tell you, “It’s grown right here in Idaho.”
And he’s a man who would know. Russ has been custom harvesting alfalfa and grass hay for the past 20 years at least, and growing it longer than that. He says southeast Idaho in particular is ideal for growing hay just as it is for growing potatoes because of its climate and irrigation capability:
That’s Idaho’s secret, Russ says. “We raise the very best quality alfalfa and the reason is hot days, cool nights, and plenty of water for irrigating.”
There are seven states that produce more hay annually than Idaho, but Russ says their hay doesn’t beat Idaho for quality. “California is one and Nebraska is another, but it’s too hot in California and too wet in Nebraska to produce high quality hay. The heat causes the alfalfa to grow too fast and that takes away from its value as feed.”
With his wife, Danielle, and their sons working the farm with him — Corwin full-time and Connor part-time — Russ said they grow 200-300 acres of hay annually and custom harvest around 200 acres more. The outlook for the 2019 hay crop was looking dismal at the start of the growing season, he said, but it’s looking better all the time, so long as the weather continues to cooperate.
And even though this year’s hay crop may be lacking in the level of protein that makes it dairy quality, it’s still good feeder hay and will be in demand, partially due to drought or flooding in other hay producing areas.
Russ explained that the hay that makes dairy cows produce high quantities of milk must meet the criteria known as Relative Feed Value, meaning high in protein and low in fiber, but cool, wet weather early in the growing season affected the quality.
“When the temperature is warm it causes the canopy to close, creating shade that prevents weeds and grasses from getting a hold,” he said. “Without that canopy, the crops are invaded by weeds and grasses, which cuts down on the quality of the hay.”
If it’s good growing and harvesting weather, they look to get three to four cuttings per year, harvesting two tons of dry hay each cutting. “That’s if Mother Nature smiles upon us,” he said with a grin.
The name of their hay business is To Town Hay. “That means we take our hay to town,” he teased, but confessed the name is an anagram of the family name.
Russ said the Woottons have cut back on the amount of custom hay harvesting they do, partially because of the huge capital outlay it requires to make it work. “You need the best and most up-to-date equipment because you have to be able to get in and get the job done and get out so the farmer can get on with his work.”
One of his hay fields is a grass/alfalfa mix and it’s made into what he calls hand bales — 50-pound bales that can be moved about by hand. Some of these are shipped to horse barns in Texas, Tennessee, and Colorado. If hay in the bigger bales meet the quality criteria, they go to the large dairies in the Twin Falls area. If not, he says, they’re still quality hay and are destined for beef cattle feedlots.
Russ noted that the biggest cost to hay buyers from out of state is paying to get it there. “The way prices are today, they pay more for shipping than they do for the hay.”
He said a lot of hay is leaving the valley, but that fact has stabilized the prices, and they’re higher than normal right now if the quality is there.
One of the things the Woottons do to their hay that most local growers don’t is called “bundling,” son Corwin said. That means they take 50-pound bales and bundle them into blocks of 21 bales each before they’re stacked. That makes them easier to handle when being loaded or transported, making it easier for people who are buying hay to feed a few horses or other small numbers of livestock to handle.
He said bundling also keeps the dry hay greener and preserves the nutrient density.
Showing up about the time the interview was winding down, customer Jonathan Black arrived to pick up a few of those bundles for his horses. “I buy from Russ because I’m on the road a lot, and my wife has to do the feeding,” he said.
He has pleasure horses for trail riding, Jonathan added. “They’re Tennessee Walkers and Peruvian Pasos, but mostly they’re money-burners,” he jokes.
He backed his trailer to an open spot in the farmyard while Russ climbed onto the hay loader. With Corwin directing from the ground, it only took him about five minutes to retrieve eight of the bundles from the hay shed and load them onto Black’s trailer. “That’s eighty-four hundred pounds of hay in five minutes,” he said with satisfaction, patting the loader. “She’s old but she still gets the job done.”