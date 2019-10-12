BLACKFOOT – The 2019 potato harvest has been an on-off affair since it started in August, with early efforts slowed by extreme heat and later work by the cold, but it came to a complete halt last week when freezing temperatures took hold.
Growers who had been racing to get their crops out of the ground and under cover before plummeting temperatures forced the cold deeper into the ground gave up toward the end of the week and stopped work altogether.
Equipment returned to home base to wait for better conditions, with some growers saying they don’t plan to return to the fields until the middle of this week. That’s when they figure they’ll know whether the cold went deep enough into the ground to reach and frost the tubers, and that will tell them how to proceed with harvest.
“We have to give the ground time to warm up enough so we can tell whether the tubers have been damaged,” said Clay Anderson of VanOrden Farms. “If they were frosted they’ll start weeping and breaking down. In that case we’ll dig and sort them to see if any are in good enough shape to send to the processor.”
None of them will be going into storage if they’re the least bit damaged by the cold, he said, because the damage would spread in storage to the healthy tubers already there.
Eastern Idaho historically has been blessed with hot summer days, cool nights, and an abundance of water, ideal conditions for producing the potatoes that made Idaho famous, and Bingham County normally ranks near the top state-wide, not only in acres harvested, but in terms of quantity and quality.
According to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Statistical Reporting Service, their most recent published figures show that Bingham County farmers planted and harvested 64,800 acres in 2017, with an average yield of 422 sacks to the acre, but production will no doubt be down this year due to the harshest growing conditions farmers say they’ve seen.
The cold, wet spring that kept them out of the fields beyond normal planting dates was followed by frost in some areas that slowed growth after the plants emerged. Extreme high temperatures in August and September slowed the harvest down, and a rainy spell in early October followed by lowering temperatures delayed it further.
Growers were out in the wee hours of the morning in both cases — trying to get tubers out of the field and under cover before the temperature reached 65 degrees at the beginning of harvest, and working into the October nights and early mornings to harvest what they could before it fell below 45 degrees.
In a normal year, the potato harvest would have been largely concluded by this time, Anderson said, but because of the late start to the growing season, most producers delayed its start a week or so to see if they could get a little more growth on their crop.
Those with smaller acreages are done, but it’s estimated that 10-15 percent of the 2019 Bingham County crop is still in the field, and only Mother Nature can determine how it will turn out.