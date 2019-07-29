I was troubled after reading Friday’s paper. The big headline read, “Bingham Academy will open.” May I first say that I really hope that this does come to fruition but, unless the proper paperwork is filed, the headline may be false.
As I told the parents at the public hearing on June 26th, I, and the other members of the Planning and Zoning commission, recognize the outstanding educational achievements by the students and teachers of the Bingham Charter Community Learning Center. We would like to see their success continue.
I noted in the newspaper article that “Mr. Dan Cravens and Bingham Academy’s Attorney, Mr. Nathan Olsen, met with media outlets on Thursday to try and shed some light on their position and future.” They gave the media a wonderful tour of the facilities and told them of their great expectations for the future. The paper did not indicate that they met with any of the businesses, who have occupied the adjacent store fronts since before Bingham Academy moved there. These businesses have definite opinions on having a school as part of a shopping mall. These are the businesses who first complained to Planning and Zoning that the school was creating problems with their customers and that the school administrators were unwilling to work with them. If the media wants to understand fully what is happening here, they should talk to the surrounding businesses.
Regarding the letter sent by Mr. Hibbert, it was sent at the request of the Planning and Zoning commission. For the first three years that Bingham Academy operated at its current location, it did so under a conditional use permit issued to the Bingham Charter Community Learning Center. Last year, Mr. Fred Ball, the former BCCLC administrator, and Mr. Mark Fisk, the Bingham Academy principal, informed Planning and Zoning that Bingham Academy was no longer part of the BCCLC but operated separately with its own board of directors. With that revelation, the Planning and Zoning administrator asked that Bingham Academy submit the application for a CUP so they would be in compliance with city code. A simple thing, a 2-page application with 10 blanks to be completed. The administration for Bingham Academy failed to do so. Since school was already in session, the Planning and Zoning commission did not ask that the school be closed for failure to comply with city code but did ask the Bingham Academy administrator to please complete the CUP application. They never have complied.
At a meeting on July 24th, 2018, after hearing all the complaints made by the adjoining businesses, Mr. Fred Ball agreed that the school was incompatible with the businesses at the shopping mall. Mr. Mark Fisk was present and did not disagree with Mr. Ball. However, at the June 23rd, 2019, Planning and Zoning meeting he emphatically stated, “I didn’t say it was incompatible.” I guess he is saying his silence was supposed to show disagreement. Because Mr. Ball agreed that the school was incompatible, the Planning and Zoning commission requested that he submit a transition plan showing when and how the school would move to a new location. Ms. Debra Steele has replaced Mr. Ball as the BCCLC administrator. She quickly worked with Mr. Hibbert and submitted a new CUP application for both the elementary school and the middle school which included the transition plan. The CUP has been approved by the Planning and Zoning commission. A CUP application for Bingham Academy was not included.
The letter from Planning and Zoning requested that Bingham Academy submit a CUP application and informed them that according to city code, they could be “red tagged” and not allowed to begin operations this fall until compliant. The Planning and Zoning commission wants to work with the board to keep the school open, but we are also trying to follow city code. Mr. Olsen has told Planning and Zoning that they should ignore city code and just let Bingham Academy operate. I didn’t know that lawyers were allowed to advise people to break the law. As stated in the paper, Mr. Olsen has threatened to sue the city (or involve the judiciary) if we don’t ignore code. He also has drafted a “formal notice of appeal” to take the decision away from the Planning and Zoning commission and give it to the city council. According to city code, appeals of decisions made by the Planning and Zoning commission can be made to the city council. However, how can you appeal a decision that hasn’t been made? All the Planning and Zoning commission has done is plead with Bingham Academy administrators to file an application.
I can understand why Mr. Olsen is making the statements he is making and attempting the steps he is trying. He is a lawyer and that is how he makes his money. If Bingham Academy submitted the requested paperwork and it was approved by Planning and Zoning, he would lose additional income. However, I can’t understand why Mr. Cravens, and the Bingham Academy board is pursuing this course of action. The BCCLC administrators have already indicated to the commission that one of the limiting factors in their transition plan is financing the new construction. If that is the case, why is so much money being spent hiring lawyers to solve a problem that could have been resolved by submitting a 2-page CUP application?