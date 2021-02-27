After reading the Letter to the Editor, published Wednesday, Feb. 24, entitled, “Items to consider on March 9 vote,” as an actual taxpayer and voting member of our community, I felt compelled to respond. I plead with you to vote “YES” on the Blackfoot School District No. 55 Special General Obligation Bond on March 9.
Several items to consider were not addressed in the letter. First and foremost is the need for the bond.
The writer did not point out that the district is using temporary buildings as classrooms due to overcrowding. Temporary buildings are supposed to be temporary. Just ask our Fire Marshal. What is the writer’s solution? Do nothing.
Local businesses and industry have been begging for years for a qualified workforce — welders, machinists, drafters, designers, carpenters, and so on. As a past local Project Operations Manager, I would submit a hiring action for skilled workers and receive hundreds of applicants, none of which were qualified.
As a public servant the one constant plea I heard from voters was, “I want more employment opportunity for my children and grandchildren to stay and thrive in our community.” This lack of opportunity cannot be solved without planning, effort and sacrifice. Wishing is not a strategy. That is why I supported the ISU GED, local outreach, and TRIO programs, and the formation of the Bingham County Mayors’ Scholarship and the College of Eastern Idaho District. If we want our children to have the choice to stay and thrive in our community, we need a skilled workforce. The Blackfoot Technical Education Center will go a long way to meet this need. The writer in the February 24 letter never addressed this issue or gave an alternative plan. He just said, “Vote no!”
Items the writer did address:
This bond has no relationship to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) Bond other than the BPAC Bond will expire before the proposed bond would take effect. The writer seems to indicate that the School Board District years ago would never propose a future bond. There is no School District Board, City Council, or group of County Commissioners who can commit that there will never be future bonds. The current School District Board has been very responsible in the use of funds and sees the need for this bond. Here the writer gives no consideration to needs addressed by the proposed bond, but just doesn’t support any sacrifice of any kind or for any logic or reason to support a bond, period.
There are very few, with perhaps the exception of the writer, who would say the BPAC has not been a huge blessing to this community. Who doesn’t want to pay less taxes? I know I would rather pay less taxes, but not at the expense of our future prosperity. I am reminded of the planning and sacrifice of those who came before us every time I drive out in the county. I pass over ditches and canals many of which were dug with horse-drawn equipment and by hand. Those efforts are and were community efforts that conveyed life-giving water and provided prosperity to our area. I believe it is in the same spirit that we are now being asked to sacrifice for the future of Bingham County.
I absolutely agree with the writer — the culture in Blackfoot is different. We do trust our leaders and our neighbors, and this is a place where your word is your bond. This bond is not a political hat trick and no one is being hoodwinked. Yes, we are being directly asked to carry a tax sacrifice now, which I believe will be a great blessing in the future.
I am a little surprised at the writer’s lack of understanding of State Laws and Statutes relating to public construction projects, particularly by someone, like the writer, who sat in a City Council seat. The “no-bid” concerns expressed by the writer are completely unfounded. Selection of Engineering Management and Architecture (EM&A) support required by the state is to be done by qualification, not by “no bid.” This is a tedious process. Once the district selection committee identifies the companies best qualified to perform the engineering and architecture work, the committee then has to rank-order them by best qualification preference. This process ensures that all companies selected are qualified.
Once the top qualified company is selected, it then submits a performance budget to the district. This budget is reviewed by the district and compared to their governmental estimate. If the budget appears out of line, the district negotiates with the company to change its budget proposal. If negotiations fail, the district moves to the second company on the selection list, and the budget proposal process starts over. The district keeps going down the list of qualified companies until the EM&A budget is acceptable. This required process ensures that millions of tax dollars are not wasted.
After the EM&A budgeting process is completed, the engineering and architectural plans and specifications are produced. Construction companies then bid on the project based on the plans and specifications. Bids are received and reviewed. At that time the construction company with the lowest bid is selected to perform the construction work. The EM&A company inspects the construction company’s work to ensure design and specifications are being followed. The EM&A company and the construction company, therefore, cannot be the same organization.
This explanation has been long, but the original letter begged for clarification. I implore you to vote YES on this bond issue.