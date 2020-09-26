My opponent, Rep. Julianne Young, has aggressively run around Bingham County for years playing “global conspiracy,” meeting with hundreds of Bingham County residents to spread her global conspiracy gossip. Julianne Young’s false and divisive global conspiracy lies against our Bingham County local government officials and state representatives have hurt real people who work hard for Bingham County every single day.
I bought Julianne Young’s global conspiracy DVD for $7, and the last time I checked it was still being sold online by the Freedom First Society. So until that DVD is no longer sold and Julianne Young takes back her false global conspiracy accusations in that DVD made against our Bingham County government officials, I will call out her lies.
If Julianne Young was a flat-earther, I would not be so critical of her. Idaho does not have a naval fleet, so it wouldn’t matter very much if an Idaho legislator believed that the earth was flat. But Julianne Young’s global conspiracy delusions poison many of her interactions with Bingham County officials, farmers, educators, and first responders. Julianne Young’s global conspiracy delusions also affect how she votes on bills, such as her vote for House Bill 455 to restrict the mandatory reporting of child abuse and her vote on HB 515 to allow predatory medical debt collection by unscrupulous attorneys.
I have spoken with several prominent Republicans in Bingham County who are tired of Julianne’s lies and who have reached out to me to tell me good job. They consider Julianne and her Idaho Freedom Foundation allies to have been extremely aggressive and underhanded in their campaign tactics during the last two primary elections.
I recently checked Julianne’s Facebook page, and she still had the video posted that says her recollection is that only “a couple” Republicans who were not “more conservative” voted in committee to support HB 452, the farmers’ Right to Repair bill. That is a false recollection. Julianne Young should admit that she remembered the vote wrong, and she should take down the part of the video with the false recollection. In reality, there were 6 Republicans who voted for the farmers’ Right to Repair bill in committee, including 4 current or former farmers and ranchers. Since when did farmers and ranchers become not “more conservative?”
Julianne Young paid to boost this Facebook video that contained her lie about the committee vote on farmers’ Right to Repair so that she could repeat this false recollection 3,000+ times. In doing so, she ran a paid political advertisement that contained a falsehood in order to win the primary election against Donavan Harrington.
Our Bingham County farmers need Right to Repair passed so they can harvest their crops. Our Bingham County farmers do not need a politician who will lie about Right to Repair in order to defeat it. I am totally serious when I say I will not stand for that nonsense. I will fight tooth and nail for farmers’ Right to Repair.
I admit Julianne is probably a good neighbor and a good friend to her friends, but there’s no way Julianne Young should be in the Idaho Legislature. Julianne’s friends might be willing to overlook her lies, but I am willing to hold her accountable because these lies are hurting Bingham County farmers and local Bingham County government officials.