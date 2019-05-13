BLACKFOOT — Bingham County 4-H is offering summer day camps soon. All day camps will be held at the Bingham County Extension Office located at 412 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.
4-H ages (8-18 on Jan 1, 2019) and Clover Bud (ages 5-7 on January 1, 2019) are invited to attend.
Day camps will include art, crafts, geology, robotics, rocketry, sewing, crochet, foods and nutrition, and more. Clover Bud day camps are specifically age appropriate.
The cost will be a one-time 2019 4-H enrollment fee of $7 per child and a day camp supply fee.
Registration forms and fee payment can be completed at the 4-H office beginning May 20. Registration with payment will secure the day camp spot. Office hours are 8-5 Monday through Friday. For the list of day camps offered and more information, contact the 4-H office at 208- 785-8060.
Alpine 4-H Camp will be held June 17-19 at Alpine, WY. Campers will participate in games, crafts, rifle and archery, nature hike, campfire program, a dance and more. This year’s theme will be “Around the World in 3 Days,” exploring the cultures of our world.
All kids who attend camp will complete a 4-H project that will be entered and displayed at the Bingham County 4-H Fair July 29-31.
Youth ages eight (as of January 1, 2019) to 12 are invited to attend. They don’t need to already be enrolled in 4-H to attend. Early registration is $70 per camper and ends June 7. Late registration will be $75 until June 12. Scholarships are available based on need until June 7. Youth with a sibling or parent in the military are also eligible for a camp scholarship. The fee includes lodging in cabins, bus transportation, insurance, supplies, and meals in the lodge. Campers will be bused to and from camp.
Registration and fee payment for 4-H Camp can be completed at the Bingham County Extension Office at 412 W Pacific in Blackfoot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information contact the 4-H office at (208) 785-8060.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information or reasonable accommodations need to contact Julie Buck one week before the event at (208) 785-8060.