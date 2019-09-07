BLACKFOOT – The 4-H Junior Livestock Market Animal Sale was held Friday night in the Beef Show Barn at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Swine, goats, sheep, and market beef were sold at the sale.
Youth in 4-H needed to qualify to sell their animal project at the sale.
Each participant and their animal project are judged in showmanship and quality. In showmanship, 4-H members are divided by age into three classes — junior (ages 8-10), intermediate (ages 11-13), and senior (ages 14-18).
Quality is the name of the game in the second round. The quality of the animal is judged from a market standpoint.
In quality, animals are divided by weight. In the sheep show, the animals were divided into four classes by weight. Sheep that weighed from 113-118 pounds were in class one. Class two was composed of sheep weighing from 120-126 pounds. Class three weighed from 130-141 pounds and class four was made up of sheep that weighed from 145-176.
In the sheep show, Judge Ian Schaefer from Texas liked the stout body shape of sheep presented by Jessica Alder and Peyton Alder in class one on Thursday.
The top two sheep recognized in each class are judged one more time to determine the grand champion market sheep and reserve grand champion market sheep.
This process is followed when judging animals across all breeds.
Being sold at the market sale on Friday were 32 swine, 10 goats, 26 sheep, and 17 market beef.
The 4-H Junior Market Animal Awards Program was held ahead of the Market Sale in the Beef Show Barn.