SHELLEY – Each month, the Shelley School District honors a student from one of their schools as the Student of the Month. This past month, the district honored Hadley Carpenter as its student of the month and he received rave reviews from those that he comes in contact with during the school days as well as his contact with the community.
One of his teachers would comment that “Hadley has a good, positive attitude wherever I see him. He likes to learn and takes his learning seriously. Although he is sometimes quite, if students around him are talking or making noise while he is trying to learn, he is ready with a good shush. It is great having Hadley in class this year.”
Another teacher commented on his attitude about the school and how great it is that school is in session, when so many don't have that opportunity. “Hadley is such an awesome student. He has a great attitude about school and is always willing to work hard. He has fun with everything he does and makes sure those around him are having a good time. He helps those around him when they are having trouble. I love having Hadley in class.”
With comments like those, it is easy to see why Hadley is so well liked by fellow students and teachers, he makes everyone around him better.
Another teacher commented about how kind and respectful he is toward his teachers and fellow students. “Hadley is tough and resilient and always seems to be in control. Hadley is kind to other students and respectful toward teachers. He always has such a great attitude he is a pleasure to be around. So glad that Hadley is a Russett!”
“Hadley is a great teammate for the Shelley Russet boys' basketball team. He is a teammate first, which is very refreshing for a coach. He is not worried about his personal stats and continues every day in practice to not only get himself better, but to make those around him better as well. Hadley will always be successful and we hope that we continue to push the correct buttons to make him the best student/person/basketball player he can be. It is student-athletes like Hadley that make us as coaches better as well.”