FIRTH – Brandon Hammond has accepted the offer of the Firth School Board to become the next superintendent of Firth School District 59.
On Saturday evening, the Firth trustees sponsored a “meet and greet” to allow patrons, students, teachers and administrators to meet the two finalists in the search for a superintendent. Each candidate was allowed seven minutes to introduce himself; 23 minutes was set aside for the 60 or so people to ask questions of each candidate.
After the “meet and greet,” Firth trustees voted unanimously to offer the position to Hammond.
Hammond was raised in Logan, Utah, Cache Valley, and is a graduate of Utah State University. His educational credentials have been earned in Oregon.
He started as a substitute teacher in Portland where he worked so many hours he qualified to enter the teacher retirement system in Oregon.
He then worked as a reading specialist before becoming a principal for five years in Sherman County. Moving to Morrow County, Ore., he has worked as a high school vice principal, and then the principal in a fourth through sixth grade elementary school before becoming the principal in a kindergarten through third grade school.
“I’m a huge supporter of youth,” he said.
“In Oregon, funding is not a problem; money comes our way,” Hammond said. One patron then asked, “How will you handle (a school district) in which money is not as readily available?”
“Monetary is not always the answer,” he said. “The collective efficacy of the teachers and staff believing that they will affect students is most productive. I do that by building up rapport and trust with the staff and the community.
“The actual role of superintendent requires being open and ready. I will have an open door always. If you have a concern or question, please let me know about it. The most valuable resources we have are our children.”
He continued, “My leadership style is collaborative. I put a lot of faith in the individuals with whom I work. I want to take the school district forward.”
What is Hammond’s definition of a superintendent?
“(The superintendent) oversees the district under the school board. Student safety is the number one priority and, as stated in the district’s philosophy, ‘Every child can learn and succeed.’ That is my job.
“To truly prepare students with skills and academic excellence; to show students those academics will have an impact on them. That is achieved by building up teachers, having an open door for teachers. If students are truly prepared that is because of the teachers; if students fail, that’s my fault.”
Hammond and his wife, Sharissa, have five children, four sons and one daughter.
Firth Superintendent Sid Tubbs will retire from his position at the end of June. He has worked in the Firth District for 29 years, from 1991-2020, as a teacher, coach, and administrator. He has been the superintendent from 2006-2020 and was the elementary principal for 11 years. During some of those years, he served as both superintendent and principal.
A special meeting of the Firth School Board will take place today at 7:30 p.m. to discuss pay for the new superintendent. This meeting is open to the public.